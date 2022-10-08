fb-pixel Skip to main content
62 home runs, but still … asterisks

Updated October 8, 2022, 52 minutes ago
A relaxed Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees discussed his achievement in a news conference after the game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4. Judge made history with his 62d home run of the season, setting an American League single-season record.NATHAN HUNSINGER/NYT

There is a reigning single-season home run champ, and he isn’t Aaron Judge

Leaving Barry Bonds out of your editorial “A new home run champion” (Oct. 6) is a disgrace. As journalists you know better. The record is 73 whether you like it or not.

Robert Kimball

Sutton


Bronx cheer — no, really, like, in a good way

Your editorial about Aaron Judge’s record-breaking achievement in setting a new American League mark for home runs in a season, with his 62nd blast, is noteworthy for another reason: It probably marks the first time anyone in Boston has said anything nice about the New York Yankees.

Kathryn Ruth Bloom

Boston

