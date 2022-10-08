62 home runs, but still … asterisks

Leaving Barry Bonds out of your editorial “A new home run champion” (Oct. 6) is a disgrace. As journalists you know better. The record is 73 whether you like it or not.

Sutton





Bronx cheer — no, really, like, in a good way

Your editorial about Aaron Judge’s record-breaking achievement in setting a new American League mark for home runs in a season, with his 62nd blast, is noteworthy for another reason: It probably marks the first time anyone in Boston has said anything nice about the New York Yankees.

Kathryn Ruth Bloom

Boston