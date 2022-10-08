A first-timer makes it from home to work on two wheels, for real

I haven’t ridden on Morrissey Boulevard in 20 years, and I’ve been riding a bike in Boston since 1981. I’ve lived in Dorchester for almost 40 years, and there has been talk of building bike infrastructure on Morrissey the entire time, so good luck with that idea. In my experience, the Department of Conservation and Recreation is where projects go to die.

Thank you for Shirley Leung’s commentary about riding her bike from Milton to work in Boston ( “My two-wheeled adventure — and ordeal,” Page A1, Oct. 2). However, she probably took the most dangerous route possible by heading to the shoreline. The veteran bicyclist who served as her guide must have wanted to scare the daylights out of her.

I would have told Leung that shooting straight up Dorchester Avenue from Lower Mills would have been a more direct and, overall, more relaxing route to town. The section from Lower Mills to Fields Corner is wide, and much of the traffic is bunched at intersections. It certainly can’t reach the speeds of folks exiting from the Southwest Expressway, which Leung encountered.

The big challenge is from Fields Corner to Columbia Road, where the (supposed) bike lane is a faded ignored stretch of roadway. But the traffic is even more jammed in that stretch, so any contact with motor vehicles is likely to be a lot safer than, say, wheeling around Kosciuszko Circle could ever be.

Alternatively, Leung could ride to Ashmont Station and store her bike in the commuter bike cage there, thereby avoiding the dangers of riding from there to downtown.

Still, I’m grateful that she gave it a go and wrote about the experience. Hopefully, I might see her one day gliding up Dot Ave. on her bike.

Phil Lindsay

Dorchester









Online readers weigh in, from the sweat factor to our ‘car first’ roadways to the year-round joys

Shirley Leung’s commentary generated more than 250 comments on BostonGlobe.com. The following is an edited sample of the conversation that unfolded online:





The sweat factor is a problem unless you have a shower at work and a change of clothes. Are you going to have several sets of clothes at work? (Osprey8)





There are ample types of “wipes” to clean up after cycling to work. Plenty of us have figured out where to stash street clothes (and hang cycling clothes to dry). (RideLikeTheWind)





Get yourself an e-bike. It’s life-changing for us senior types. (FlexPat)





Our entire US infrastructure has been “car first,” and it has not been good for the environment and our health. Yes, I’m beginning to believe that taking away cars, parking, and convenience is part of the solution. Sidelining bikes and continuing to give cars the priority is not. (DotScienceGuy)





I bike 3 miles to work sometimes. It is a good way to get my blood flowing. I don’t need coffee those mornings because my heart is racing from all the cars that almost ran me off the road. (Malden’s finest)





I’m a year-round cyclist, except for the days I probably wouldn’t want to be driving in a car either. When coupled with delivery, it makes it pretty easy to live without a car year round. (pgerlings)





Kudos to Leung for trying it out; I’d encourage her to persist. It’s no different from other dangerous activities, such as operating a chainsaw or driving. They are all scary at first, but with practice and experience, city biking gets easier and safer and much more beneficial than driving. (dotratv)

I’m 83 and still riding my bike to Harvard Square 5 miles on Mass. Ave. Mostly there’s a bike lane — mostly safe if you observe the stoplights, which I do. (Duerer)





Biking in the city is dangerous. I was a cyclist commuter for about 10 years and retired after two accidents about a month apart. Recovery from a fall takes longer with age. Seniors are vulnerable to even the most gentle fall off a bike. My two accidents, which required some dental work despite a helmet, would be a lot worse for me today. Please, be safe. (beaconhillr)





Walk on the sidewalk one day, on the side that’s facing into traffic, and observe all the drivers texting and not staying in their lanes. Those drivers are coming up from behind you when you are riding your bike. It’s scary. (SS617)





In Shirley Leung’s mention of four types of cyclists, I’m one of the “no way, no how” people. Biking in an urban area seems terribly dangerous. She writes, “All I could think about is how one ill-timed door opening could send me tumbling into oncoming traffic.” Me too. (localman)





There’s nothing like watching some cyclist dressed all in black speeding down the street with only a thin piece of reflective tape applied to the back of their bike. (jesnana)

“It was at this point,” writes Leung, “about halfway into the journey, that I realized this cycling experiment would make me a better driver, one more mindful of how to share the road.” This is the best point about this article. (Skepticus)





Just to review: Bicycles are a practical and efficient means of transportation. They emit no pollution, take up little space, cause little road wear, provide exercise, and would save people time and thousands of dollars a year. But we have made the roads too dangerous for most people to use them by over-prioritizing cars. This situation should be corrected forthwith. (Trevor C.)





We visited Amsterdam. Bikes are everywhere. Old and young people, 2-year-olds in child seats. Strict rules on bike lanes and right of way, almost no helmets. Seems like a great system. (etothex)





I was amused to see commuters get off the trolley in Amsterdam, hop on their bikes, light up a joint, and off they went in a cloud of smoke! (nptrimper@gmail.com)