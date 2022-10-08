Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth; who is baseball’s real home run king?

Leading the charge is Roger Maris Jr. , whose father set the AL record in 1961 before Judge broke it.

They want Judge recognized as baseball’s single-season champion because his 62 were the most since the end of baseball’s Steroid Era.

Aaron Judge has the American League record for home runs in a season with 62. But that’s not enough for some people.

“For the majority of fans, we can now celebrate a new clean home run king,” Maris Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Maris Jr. followed with this a day later: “All the young kids who watched Aaron Judge set the single-season record for home runs … you finally have someone to revere! No more trying to explain to you how someone could possibly hit 73 home runs.”

Maris Jr. is interested in maintaining his father’s legacy and that colors his remarks. But he raises a good question: Who is really the home run king?

From 1998-2001, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa combined for six seasons with 63 or more home runs. Bonds connected 73 times in 2001 to set what Major League Baseball recognizes as the record.

Bonds, McGwire, and Sosa clearly benefited from performance-enhancing drugs and their outrageous home run totals led baseball — under pressure from Congress — to start a testing program in 2004.

From 2004-21, only 10 players had seasons with 50 or more. Giancarlo Stanton came the closest to Roger Maris with 59 in 2017.

The home run debate is similar to the annual debate about the Hall of Fame. Bonds topped out at 66 percent of the votes, McGwire at 23.5 percent, and Sosa at only 18.5 percent.

They are now at the mercy of the Hall’s Contemporary Baseball Committee, which meets in December. All three are eligible to be on the ballot.

Nobody has hit more homers in a season (or a career) than Barry Bonds, but his records are tainted for some. DINO VOURNAS/Associated Press

Famed announcer and baseball historian Bob Costas refers to Judge as the “authentic” home run king but readily acknowledges that Bonds holds the record.

That’s a good way to look at it. Celebrate Judge but acknowledge Bonds still has the record.

“I think the best way to handle it is let fans make their own judgment as to what records are most significant to them,” commissioner Rob Manfred said.

Babe Ruth hit 60 home runs in 1927 in an eight-team league that excluded Black and Latino players and played a schedule of 154 day games. The longest trip the Yankees made was to St. Louis and starting pitchers worked an average of seven innings. The high-velocity relievers hitters deal with now were a rarity in Ruth’s time.

Maris set his record in 1961 over a 162-game season. Commissioner Ford Frick tried to attach an asterisk to his record, but that never stuck.

The Steroid Era was under way when McGwire and Sosa surpassed Maris in 1998. MLB, the Players Association, and the media all took a pass raising questions because home runs were fun and profitable for all concerned.

Certainly, the players knew what they were doing was wrong. But they had the tacit approval of the league, their union, and their teams.

In the context of when he played, Bonds set a record just like Ruth and Maris did during their eras.

“I don’t care what people say. I was with him every day,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker, who managed Bonds with the Giants. “They want to put an asterisk by it, but them 73 that went over the fence didn’t have an asterisk by them when they went over that fence with regularity.”

Even Judge agrees.

“That’s the record. I watched him do it,” he said. “I stayed up late watching him do it. That’s the record. No one can take that from him.”

RIGHT FORMULA

Braves could be a repeat hit

Can Brian Snitker's Braves do it again? Eric Espada/Getty

The Braves were 77-32 after June 1, the best record in baseball over the Dodgers by a half-game. They overcame the Mets to win the National League East on a tiebreaker and weren’t swept in a series all season.

They were second in the majors in home runs and their pitching staff was second in strikeouts.

As loaded as the Dodgers are, the Braves have everything in place to be the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the 1998-2000 Yankees won three in a row.

While it may not necessarily have been intentional, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos shook up the team by letting Freddie Freeman go and trading for Matt Olson to play first base.

Rookies Michael Harris and Spencer Strider have made huge impacts. Playoff-tested Kenley Jansen is the new closer and Ronald Acuña Jr. is back after watching from the sidelines last season recovering from knee surgery.

The natural inclination after winning a title is to bring everybody back. The Braves changed the look of their team.

“Peaking at the right time,” said a scout who has been following the Braves. “They beat the Dodgers last season [in the NLCS] and won’t be intimidated.”

READY FOR MORE

Casas’s next stop will be the DR

Triston Casas played only 103 games and had 429 plate appearances this season because of a high ankle sprain that kept him out of games for 55 days.

The Red Sox are sending him to play for Licey in the Dominican League to make up for it. Casas is home in Florida and is scheduled to play his first game on Oct. 15.

Casas, whose family is Cuban, speaks Spanish and is looking forward to the experience.

“Happy to go play anywhere,” he said. “I’ll take a few days off, but I’ll be ready when I get there.”

From the start of the 2021 season, Casas has played games for the Red Sox, three of their minor league affiliates, Team USA (in Florida, North Carolina, and Japan), Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League, and soon the DR.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ When successful players retire, you often hear them say it was the tedium of offseason preparation that led to their decision. Long gone are the days when spring training was for getting ready. That process usually now starts in late November.

Once Rich Hill decides he’s had enough, that won’t be the reason.

“I love the competition. I like the grind. I enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy getting up early in the morning, and the days you don’t want to work out and lift and get ready for that day. Once you get into that routine or that workout is something that I enjoy.

“I’m probably crazy, but I enjoy it.”

▪ After Hill pitched his final game of the season on Monday, rookie teammate Kaleb Ort approached him with a baseball to sign.

“I want to remember I played with a guy like that,” Ort said. “Great teammate and to be pitching like he is into his 40s, I admire that. I’m trying to put together a man cave with stuff from my career and I wanted a ball signed by Rich.”

Rich Hill made himself popular with teammates and fans alike this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have made 581 starts together as the shortstop and third baseman. That’s the most for the Red Sox since Freddy Parent and Jimmy Collins started 967 games on the left side from 1901-07.

▪ Trevor Story took grounders at second base during the final days of the season. He wasn’t going full speed, but he was moving well.

It seems strange that a “left heel contusion” led to three weeks on the injured list. This feels like one of those things we’ll find out later was something worse.

▪ The Sox used the injured list 37 times this season with 26 players. In all, 1,205 games were lost to injury. Last season, it was 42 stints for 25 players and 780 games lost.

Are those 425 extra days a red flag for the medical staff?

Likely not. James Paxton and Josh Taylor account for 324 of those games as both missed the entire season.

▪ The Red Sox had 27 home runs hit by their corner outfielders this season. Kyle Schwarber hit 45 homers when playing left field for the Phillies and Hunter Renfroe hit 28 when playing right field for the Brewers.

▪ Tommy Pham had a .298 on-base percentage for the Red Sox and hit leadoff 45 times. He hit .176 with a .537 OPS from Sept. 1 on and started 28 of 31 games.

▪ Fox Sports Films is set to debut a new documentary on Friday. “David Ortiz: Legend of the Fall” will be on FS1 following postseason coverage. There will be behind-the-scenes footage of his career with an assortment of interviews.

▪ All the best to Chaz Scoggins, who is retiring from his position as one of the official scorers at Fenway Park. He started in 1979 while covering the team for the Lowell Sun.

As a college journalist at what was then called Lowell State, Scoggins covered the riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. That led to a position at the Sun for 44 years, interrupted by a stint in the Army.

Scoggins covered the Red Sox from 1973-2012. In all, that’s 50 years associated with Major League Baseball. Wednesday was his 1,896th game as scorer. That includes 54 playoff games and three All-Star Games.

MLB pays the scorer, but it can be a thankless task. Before a more formal process was instituted, managers, coaches, or players would often call the press box to lobby for calls to be changed or express their displeasure in person.

While covering the Mets, I once saw Tom Seaver burst from the television booth to berate the scorer at old Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia about a call.

“Who are you to tell me what to do?” said the scorer.

“Who am I? I’m Tom Seaver!” thundered Seaver.

ETC.

White Sox reach a crossroads

After Tony La Russa's departure, where do the White Sox go from here? Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Owner Jerry Reinsdorf made a bold move when he brought Tony La Russa back to manage the White Sox before the 2021 season. It looked like a smart play last season when they won the division by 13 games before losing to the Astros in the Division Series.

But the White Sox were 81-81 this season and the 78-year-old La Russa stepped down to attend to what are serious medical issues.

“I let them down this season,” he said during an emotional news conference.

The White Sox have had two winning seasons over the last 10 seasons and one was the shortened 2020 campaign. The leadership team of Ken Williams as executive vice president and Rick Hahn as general manager hasn’t worked well.

The idea that the White Sox are a team on the rise is fading.

“When I look at a year like this, that requires me to look at myself, too, and look at the way we’re doing things and try to figure out, are we the right stewards?” Hahn said.

Reinsdorf is famously loyal to his staff and they won’t be going anywhere. So, what will change?

Their managerial search will likely settle on somebody more attuned to making data-driven decisions. Had Alex Cora not returned to the Red Sox, Chicago might have been his spot. It’s probably time somebody gave Carlos Beltran a chance after he was fired by the Mets without getting a chance to actually manage.

Closer Liam Hendriks believes the White Sox would benefit from a firmer hand, too.

“As a unit we need an authoritarian, someone who is a little harsher on some things, not let things slide,” he said.

The White Sox have stayed within “their family” for managers going back decades. An outsider could be their answer.

The future of first baseman José Abreu is in question, too. He will be a free agent entering his age-36 season and is not guaranteed to return.

Extra bases

The Athletics' Stephen Vogt took a curtain call after homering in his final at-bat before retirement. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

The Reds haven’t won a playoff series since 1995. In April, team president Phil Castellini dismissed criticism from fans by saying they should be careful what they wished for. “Where are you gonna go? Let’s start there. Sell the team to who?” he said. Reds fans have since made their feelings clear. Cincinnati drew only 1,395,770 fans this season, 109,254 fewer than it did last season when there were COVID restrictions on crowds during the spring. It was the franchise’s lowest attendance since 1984 … The Dodgers finished the season with a run differential of plus-334. It’s the highest since the 1939 Yankees were plus-411 … Stephen Vogt’s first hit in the majors was a home run on June 28, 2013. His last hit was a home run on Wednesday. Both were shots to right field at Oakland Coliseum. The 37-year-old catcher retired after a 10-year career that took him to six teams and included two stints with the Athletics … The Mets won 101 games and the Yankees 99. This is the first season they each won at least 98 games … Joey Gallo, who had a .621 OPS with the Yankees, will be on the Dodgers’ playoff roster, manager Dave Roberts said. Gallo’s OPS with Los Angeles was only .671, but the Dodgers want his bat on their bench … Albert Pujols finished his career fourth all time in home runs (703), second in RBIs (2,218), fifth in doubles (686), third in extra-base hits (1,405), and fifth in games (3,080). Is he the next unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame? … With the Mariners and Phillies making the playoffs this season, the longest postseason drought is now shared by the Angels and Tigers, who last appeared in 2014 … Something you probably didn’t know: Elton John is a big Braves fan. He has had a home in Atlanta for years and became a fan of the team during their 1990s heyday … All the best to Rick Hummel, who is retiring from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 51 years, the last 50 covering the Cardinals. It seems fitting that the former BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner is going out at the same time as Yadier Molina and Pujols. Sitting next to “The Commish” at the All-Star Game or a World Series game is always a treat … When the Blue Jays beat the Red Sox last Sunday, Zach Pop was the winner with Jordan Romano getting the save. It was the first time in team history Canadian players had a win and a save in the same game. They’re both from Ontario … Happy birthday to Jim Tatum, who is 55. The third baseman played two games for the Red Sox early in the 1996 season, going 1 for 8. He was later traded to the Padres. Bill Pulsipher is 49. The lefthander appeared in 23 games as a reliever for the 2001 Red Sox. Once a famed Mets prospect — he was part of “Generation K” along with Jason Isringhausen and Paul Wilson — Pulsipher was 13-19 with a 5.15 ERA over parts of six seasons in the majors.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.