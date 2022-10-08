After a perfect start at Triton Regional, Braeden McDonald and Ricky Gardella charting a course for a perfect finish to their high school careers

“Ever since freshman year, it feels like we’ve just been trying to repeat that same season,” said McDonald. “We knew that we have one more chance this season and everyone on the team has put in the time . . . and it clearly shows.”

As seniors, the four-year players will have an opportunity to possibly match that perfect run. At 15-0, the Tigers have three matches remaining on their regular-season slate this week: the annual River Rivals Tournament Monday with Cape Ann foes Newburyport, Pentucket, and host Amesbury, along with nonleague matches vs. Weston and possibly Watertown (makeup match).

As freshman, Braeden McDonald and Ricky Gardella experienced an 18-0 run with the Triton Regional golf team.

But there is one noticeable contrast to that 2019 season. That squad was under the direction of Rich Dube, who compiled a sterling 218-63 record in 16 seasons that included a Division 3 North title in 2012 before retiring last December.

“ ‘Our guys have overpowered some of the courses we’ve played at, which is really impressive.’ Triton Regional first-year golf coach Ryan Sheehan on his team's aggressive 'grip it and rip it' approach

This fall, the skipper is Ryan Sheehan, who has been the school’s varsity boys’ hockey coach since 2016.

“I’m slightly more laid-back than coach Dube so I think my players can play slightly more relaxed,” said Sheehan, an assistant for Dube for one season. “But coach Dube was fantastic and it is tough to follow a legendary golf coach.”

Sheehan also likes to take a more aggressive, “grip it and rip it” approach on the course.

“We have guys who can hit the ball a long way and my plan was ‘Let it go, try and get the lowest scores possible and don’t worry about the repercussions,’” said Sheehan. “I tell them, ‘Let’s try and light it up because you guys have enough talent to get out of trouble.’”

That aggressive approach has led to a 142.8 Stableford scoring average in 15 matches so far, compared to a 127.75 mark last season.

“Rich Dube is a more cerebral golfer than I am, he would appreciate plotting their way around the course a little more, but our guys have overpowered some of the courses we’ve played at, which is really impressive,” said Sheehan.

Gardella, a returning Cape Ann All-Star, also appreciated how Sheehan tried to emulate Dube.

“Coach Dube was a very successful coach and I think Coach Sheehan saw that and he tried to replicate what he did, and I think it worked very well,” Gardella said. “I knew we had the potential this year and we definitely played to our full potential and it feels great.”

Added McDonald, “Coach Sheehan has been taking the approach of who’s playing best going into that match . . . which is smart because there are kids who may have a good average, but are just not ready to play that day.”

The link to the hockey program has also eased the transition.

“Switching over was easier than ever because our team is heavy based off hockey guys . . . so everyone knew [Sheehan], everyone liked him,” said McDonald. “It was just easy to transition and I feel like it definitely worked.”

“All but two of them play hockey,” added Sheehan with a chuckle. “I know them through coaching them in hockey, and so I think the transition has gone pretty good.”

The player-coach relationship is at the heart of the position for Sheehan.

“I think I form good bonds with my players,” Sheehan said. “We have a mutual respect for each other and a trust for one another.”

Chip shots

▪ On Thursday, host Wellesley won the Bay State Conference championship, nosing out neighboring Needham, 243-247, at Wellesley Country Club. Milton (250) was third.

Owen Blakely paced the Raiders with an 8-over-par 79.

“The boys played better than the rest of the field, I think they played excellent based on the conditions,” said Wellesley coach Ken Bateman. “The course was playing very difficult . . . some shots were a little more difficult than they could have been.”

The BSC tourney also served as a tuneup for teams that have qualified for sectionals Oct. 17-18. Wellesley is scheduled to play in the Division 1 qualifier Oct. 17 at Easton CC.

“Every 18-hole round that these boys play is good practice for what’s to come on the 17th,’’ said Bateman. “Every time they play an 18-hole round they get more dialed for sectionals.”

Weymouth High senior Anthony Choukas earned medalist honors with a 78.

▪ At Thursday’s Cape Ann Open held at Far Corner GC, Manchester Essex senior Sam Athanas fired a 4-over-par 77 to earn individual honors, tallying 65 Stableford points. Gardella (63 points) also carded a 77.

“I struck the ball well, but my putting let me down,” said Gardella. “I went into it really confident and knew I could win but I just had a lot of mental mistakes on the green.”

▪ Two freshmen, Jack Carew and Jack Moriarty, have been impressive for St. John’s Prep. Both are Top 5 on the team in scoring average, with Carew averaging 39.3 and Moriarty averaging 39.5.

“Normally freshmen on the prep teams are in the ninth and tenth range in scoring average,” said Prep coach Brian Jasiak. “The sky’s the limit for these kids and I look forward to seeing their growth over the next three years.”

“They are consistently counting in matches and consistently performing at a high level,” said Jasiak.

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.