Amid Pride Day backdrop in Amherst, Liberty kept focus on beating UMass

The timing was entirely coincidental , says UMass, that Pride Day was scheduled for the same day a school with a stated anti-LGBTQ+ mission and values was in town.

Otherwise, Saturday belonged to Liberty University at McGuirk Stadium, where the Flames (5-1) met with little resistance from the Minutemen (1-5) in a 42-24 victory.

AMHERST — At least UMass and its fans got to celebrate their first-ever Pride Day yesterday.

It was also no coincidence, and perhaps entirely predictable, that the splashes of rainbow-wear, Pride flags and LGBTQ+ PSAs never permeated the field of play or altered Liberty’s focus.

Compared to its defense, the Minutemen offense performed decently enough, scoring a season-high in points.

Advertisement

The hosts even led early, scoring on Belmont Hill graduate Greg Desrosier Jr.’s 53-yard run in the first quarter for the 7-0 lead. Liberty responded with a pair of touchdowns. A UMass field goal late in the second quarter brought the Minutemen within 14-10, but Liberty had enough time to roll into the end zone again before the half.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

UMass freshman Greg Desrosiers Jr. (3), a Belmont Hill graduate from Lawrence, celebrates a 53-yard touchdown that put the Minutemen up 7-0 in the first quarter. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Liberty passed for 259 yards vs. UMass’ 88. That and too many offensive drives deep in their own territory put the Minutemen at a disadvantage where the score very much reflected the reality of the teams’ differences.

“Obviously, good to play at home, obviously, got off to a decent start — any time you’re up 7-0 against that football team right there, which is just on the brink of being in the Top 25,” said UMass head coach Don Brown. “Thought we came out with a lot of energy, played hard, and made some plays. The field position piece — it’s tough to overcome when you’re giving your guys so many short fields to deal with from a defensive perspective.”

Between the blaze of gold, red and orange foliage behind the stadium and the prevalence of rainbow colors, the game was played against a backdrop of classic fall football in progressive and evolved New England, as the UMass Athletics department debuted its long-planned Pride Day.

Advertisement

With the visitors outwardly oblivious to Pride Day, its celebration was observed throughout the day.

Two tables near one stadium entrance offered LGTBQ+ information and support materials, as well as a purple jack-o-lantern with an array of Starbursts and M&Ms for the taking.

UMass sophomores Harriet Wiley and Marrella Maia-Brito, both staff members at The Stonewall Center, hand out fliers and pins before the start of a game against Liberty on Saturday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

It was tricky to distinguish if some fans were garbed in rainbow-outerwear or tie-dyed Grateful Dead T-shirts, but they were vastly outnumbered by fans wearing UMass colors or unaffiliated jackets and sweatshirts.

For the pre-game band performance, a squadron of 26 Pride flag wavers wearing maroon and silver-sequined pantsuits joined the baton twirlers, cheerleaders, and stern-faced honor guard.

After the blaring of AC/DC’s “T.N.T.,” a Pride flag-holding cheerleader led the charge onto the field with the Minutemen players.

Four students from the campus’ Stonewall Center and Pride Alliance were named honorary captains, joining the Liberty and UMass player captains at the 50-yard line for the pregame coin flip.

In between commercials and replays, the ubiquitous still image on the scoreboard featured the school’s logos against a rainbow background.

During the game, three different public service announcements were made via the videoboard, one pointing out the school’s Pride Alliance is the oldest (1970) LGBTQ+ registered student organization in the country, that UMass basketball player Derrick Gordon became the first openly gay Division 1 men’s basketball player in the country in 2014, and that Tuesday is National Coming Out Day.

Advertisement

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.