Andover prevails over Longmeadow in a matchup of the state’s top Div. 1 and Div. 2 field hockey teams

The Golden Warriors used a late second-quarter goal by striker Rose Memmolo and a strong defense to claim a 1-0 victory, handing the Lancers their first loss of the season.

Longmeadow, the top-ranked squad in the latest MIAA Division 2 power rankings, ventured to Eastern Massachusetts on the first of its two trips to the region this season to confront Andover, the top field hockey team in Division 1.

ANDOVER — It’s a long drive on a yellow school bus from Longmeadow to Andover, but if the objective is to prepare for the MIAA field hockey playoffs, then the trek is worth it.

It is risky to schedule such high-level opponents during the regular season, but the experience it gave both squads was worth it.

For Andover, the game was a test of what they are capable of under adversity. The Golden Warriors (11-1) have played several games without standout Emma Reilly, who has a leg injury, and are adjusting their game plans. Testing those changes against a nonleague opponent, also at the top of its respective division, only served to help plan for the playoffs.

“I thought Longmeadow was an outstanding team and not having Emma is huge,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “We haven’t had her in a while, so I’m really proud of the way the kids have rallied and we’ve regrouped. Our kids have rallied around, especially our sophomores, Lucy McLean and Hannah Herlihy, and our striker, Rose Memmolo.”

For Longmeadow, playing Andover gave them a chance to elevate their game.

“We love to play teams like this because they play the ball,” said Longmeadow coach Ann Simons, who has led the Lancers for 42 years and is retiring after this season. “They know the game. They play the whistles well.”

The Lancers (8-1-2) hosted Walpole in late September, and scored a 3-1 victory. Next Sunday, they will be back on the road again to play perennial field hockey power Acton-Boxboro.

“It just brings our level of play up a bit than when we’re back home,” said Simons. “I hate to say that sometimes [at home] we play down a bit. We’re a little complacent, but when we know we’re playing a real good team, we seem to rise to the occasion.”