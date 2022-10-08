BAA’s Erika Kemp pulls away to win Boston 10K for Women

Former North Carolina State star Erika Kemp won the Boston 10k for Women on Saturday, pulling away from the field in the fifth mile to break the tape in a personal best-setting 32 minutes, 14 seconds.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for seven years,” Kemp said. “My training overall has been pretty good. I’ve just had a really hard time putting it together in a race. It wasn’t super surprising, but it was very rewarding to see it all come together.”
A Boston resident representing the BAA, Kemp went stride-for-stride with Kenya’s Mary Munanu through the second half of the race after an early pack formed with Kemp, Munanu, Kenyan’s Risper Gesabwa, and American Taylor Werner.
Kemp broke away from the rest in the final miles, with Gesabwa and Werner overtaking Munanu for the other podium places.
“We were side by side at mile five, and there was a sharp turn, where Mary surged,” Kemp said. “And I was like, ‘no I can’t quit.’ So, I put in a surge and this was the only time she didn’t respond, so at that point I knew this was my chance, and I just went for it.”
The race, which starts and ends at the Boston Public Garden, moving down the Charles River on Memorial Drive and Massachusetts Avenue before the finishing stretch through Commonwealth Avenue, attracted 3,556 official entrants this year.
