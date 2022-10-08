BAA’s Erika Kemp pulls away to win Boston 10K for Women

Former North Carolina State star Erika Kemp won the Boston 10k for Women on Saturday, pulling away from the field in the fifth mile to break the tape in a personal best-setting 32 minutes, 14 seconds.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for seven years,” Kemp said. “My training overall has been pretty good. I’ve just had a really hard time putting it together in a race. It wasn’t super surprising, but it was very rewarding to see it all come together.”

A Boston resident representing the BAA, Kemp went stride-for-stride with Kenya’s Mary Munanu through the second half of the race after an early pack formed with Kemp, Munanu, Kenyan’s Risper Gesabwa, and American Taylor Werner.