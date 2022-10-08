BC hangs for a half, but No. 5 Clemson proves too much

The Eagles (2-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) were looking for their first win over an Associated Press-ranked team since 2014, and a top-five team since 2002.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw three second-half touchdown passes, helping Clemson pull away for a 31-3 win in front of 42,138 fans at Alumni Stadium. BC trailed just 10-3 at halftime, thanks to a stellar showing from its defense, but the Tigers settled into a rhythm from there.

Boston College football stayed within striking distance for a half against No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night, but, eventually, the Tigers reminded everyone why they’re national championship contenders.

Advertisement

Though they didn’t quite give Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) a legitimate scare, they did make the Tigers earn the win.

Boston College wide receiver Dino Tomlin, son of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, somehow came down with this catch in the fourth quarter. Mark Stockwell/Associated Press

B.T. Potter drilled a 35-yard field goal on the game’s first drive to put Clemson up early. BC’s Josh DeBerry intercepted Uiagalelei on the next drive before the Eagles forced three straight three-and-outs.

Connor Lytton missed a 35-yard field goal for BC but nailed a 30-yarder with 14:56 left in the half to tie it. The Eagles had several productive drives but couldn’t find the end zone. Clemson did so with 45 seconds left in the half on a 1-yard run from Will Shipley.

Uiagalelei (18 of 32, 220 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) hit Joseph Ngata for a 38-yard TD early in the third to make it 17-3 Tigers. K.J. Henry blocked a BC field goal attempt, then Uiagalelei found a wide-open Beaux Collins for a 10-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter. Brannon Spector added a 13-yard score.

The Tigers blitzed BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec (19 of 40, 188 yards) constantly, and eventually wore the BC offense down to seize command.

BC honored 1999 graduate Welles Crowther with its annual Red Bandanna Game. Crowther, who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, is credited with saving as many as a dozen lives in the Twin Towers. The Eagles played a tribute video before the game, and both BC and Clemson fans used their phones to light the stadium in unison.

Advertisement

BC fans hold up their cellphones to honor the memory of BC graduate Welles Crowther, who was killed on the Sept. 11 attacks. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.