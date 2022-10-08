Bruins can’t catch up to slippery Devils

Slippery No. 1 center Jack Hughes (1-1–2) was a primary concern on Saturday for Boston, which got goals from David Pastrnak, Jakub Lauko, and Patrice Bergeron. The latter whipped home a one-timer with 2:46 left and Linus Ullmark (22 saves) on the bench, making it 4-3 until Tomas Tatar stripped Jakub Zboril and tapped in an empty-netter.

Two third-period goals weren’t enough for the Bruins, who took a 5-3 loss to the Devils and finished the preseason 3-3-0.

Nick Foligno and Jack Studnicka, both angling for bottom-six roles, were among the bubble players who impressed. Foligno was moving well, had puck control in the offensive zone and played his usual brand of tough, smart defense. He was also banging around in the third period, when the puck went in off Lauko’s skate at 14:15 of the third.

Studnicka, whose confidence is clearly rising, earned secondary power-play time and had a shorthanded breakaway chance.

