Cambridge’s Aoife Shovlin, Westford’s Paul Bergeron make statement triumphs at Bay State Invitational at Fort Devens

For some athletes, like Cambridge sophomore Aoife Shovlin, it also served as a statement opportunity.

DEVENS — Saturday’s MSTCA Bay State Invitational served as the best chance for high school cross-country runners to preview the Fort Devens course that will be the All-State stage in November.

Shovlin had fallen just shy of a breakthrough win and finished second at the Frank Kelley Invitational two weeks ago. This time, she stuck with Newton South senior Amelia Everett for most of the girls’ varsity B 5K race and gapped her in the final stretch, beaming as she crossed the finish line first (19:11.0).

Cambridge sophomore Aoife Shovlin puts on a strong finishing kick to win the girls' varsity B race at the MSTCA Bay State Invitational at Fort Devens in 19:11.0. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“I was just so happy,” Shovlin said. “It’s my first cross-country invitational varsity race that I’ve ever won, so I was super excited.”

Shovlin said she picked up some tips after battling Brookline’s Camille Jordan back at the Frank Kelley. Like Jordan, Everett (19:33.6) is a dynamic mid-distance runner, and Shovlin took that into account.

“With great 800-meter runners, I can’t leave it to the final stretch because they’ll probably out-kick me,” she said. “So I just knew I had to make a move earlier and make it stick.”

Shovlin wasn’t alone in the note-taking on Saturday. Runners traversed a Fort Devens course that has changed slightly due to construction. It consisted of three modified loops on mostly flat ground around several Willard Park baseball fields, but also snuck in some challenging hills and narrow passages.

“The woods are a little tight, so a much bigger pack might be a little interesting,” said Billerica junior Ryan Leslie. “But the open field is nice.”

Leslie pulled away from the pack late to win his varsity boys’ C race in 16:30.9.

Anna McElhinney also scored an individual win for Billerica in her varsity C race, powering through in 19:44.5 as multiple runners near the front struggled with wrong turns.

“We do a lot of hills in practice, and my coach is really big on working the hills and not seeing them as a disadvantage, but more of an advantage,” she said.

Holliston junior Carmen Luisi, beginning her ascent up a short steep incline, was quite familiar with the terrain of the Fort Devens course, which helped her win the girls' varsity A race in 19:38.9. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Many competitors had prior experience on the old course from middle school state championships. Carmen Luisi was among the most accomplished at the course, having won middle school state title races in seventh and eighth grade. The reigning Division 2 Runner of the Year, now a Holliston junior, cruised to a varsity girls’ A race win in 19:38.9.

“I definitely have some good memories here,” she said.

Westford Academy junior Paul Bergeron led comfortably in winning the boys' varsity A race at the MSTCA Bay State Invitational at Fort Devens in 15:54.9. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Paul Bergeron also turned winning experience from middle school into a Saturday victory. The junior led comfortably and triumphed in the boys’ varsity A race (15:54.9) while helping top-ranked Westford to a team win with just 33 points.

“I got here and I was, like, emotional,” Bergeron said. “I haven’t been here since I won states [in eighth grade], and just running on the course again was amazing.”

But the fastest time of the day came from a grinning Aidan Ross. The Uxbridge senior has overcome several foot injuries and illnesses, including a bout with COVID, since dominating at last November’s All-State meet. But Ross proved he was back with a smooth race and a 15:51.7 time.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” he said. “I haven’t really gotten to get a big win in a while. That just obviously feels really good — to go back and get a big win.”