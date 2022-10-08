Declan Walker’s unconventional path to starting quarterback resulted in the first career win of Tri-County coach Andy Gomes

Declan Walker hasn’t taken the traditional route to becoming a starting quarterback.
The Tri-County freshman quarterback played center in the youth league just last season and played quarterback for the first time during Week 1 in a junior varsity game. His impressive athleticism quickly earned him a call-up to the varsity team and a role as the starter.
Trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter, Walker capped his impressive performance (22 rushes, 80 yards) with touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards to lead Tri-County to a hard-fought 22-21 Mayflower Athletic Conference Vocational Large Division win over Diman.
“He has that commanding attitude,” said Tri-County coach Andy Gomes, who earned his first career win. “He’s a tough kid who runs hard. We ask him to do a lot. I have faith in him and the team that’s around him.”
The Cougars (1-3) earned a defensive stop with 10 minutes left in the game, trailing by seven. A 65-yard drive led by Walker chewed over nine minutes off the clock. In crunch time, the Cougars needed Walker to make a play.
On fourth down, Walker tossed the ball to his older brother, Keegan, a 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound junior tight end who made 3 catches for 48 yards and drew a pass interference call at the Diman 3.
A few plays later, Declan Walker punched it in and sophomore Steven Ladeira converted the 2-point conversion to capture the win.
“The pressure of being the quarterback, some kids don’t do well with that,” said Gomes. “He can handle it. He’s done a great job.”
For the Cougars, who are on their fourth coach in the last four years, the comeback win on Senior Day symbolized the emergence of a winning culture that has infused the revamped program.
“The kids knew that the lead wasn’t insurmountable the entire time,” said Gomes. “We needed a win like this because the kids have been working so hard all season. I think the momentum will go a long way. It’s tough to buy in without the hard work and the results.”
