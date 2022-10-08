Hull holds its ground in claiming a monumental win over Mashpee, the Pirates’ first since 2004

“It’s a huge accomplishment beating Mashpee, a D7 team, quality program” said Hull coach Mike O’Donnell. “It’s huge for the program. These seniors and these juniors started four years ago on this journey and they knew their goals and they set [the goals] then and I’m just thrilled for [the seniors].”

On Saturday night, that changed. The Pirates rode an excellent defensive effort to a 14-6 win, the program’s first over South Shore League rival Mashpee since 2004. The win further established the Pirates (5-0, 2-0) as one of the favorites in Division 8.

HULL — Most players on the Hull football team were not yet born when the Pirates last defeated Mashpee.

The key sequence in the game came in the second quarter.

After Mashpee (3-1, 0-1) responded to Hull’s first touchdown with a touchdown of their own. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Hull senior Aidan Murphy read the play perfectly and stopped the Mashpee ball carrier short of the goal line preserving a one-point lead for the home team.

“I was just reading the middle and I saw [the quarterback] toss it, like they do in the NFL with Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes,” Murphy said, when asked about the crucial stop. “I just pursued the ball and made the play.”

Two plays after Murphy’s defensive gem, Hullsenior quarterback Luke Richardson connected with senior wide receiver Austin Bongo on a 60-yard touchdown for a 14-6 lead.

Hull junior Nick Tiani scored the first Pirate touchdown, also coming in the second quarter. Tiani added four tackles, three pass break-ups and a fumble recovery on defense.

Mashpee’s lone touchdown came on a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Dominic Matteodo.

Both teams will continue league play next week. Hull will host Carver while Mashpee will host Cohasset in their first game on the new artificial turf surface at Mashpee High School.