Pain-free Brad Marchand reports improved range in his skating after hip surgery but a return still scheduled for late November

“I’m feeling good,” said Marchand, who had a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair on May 27. “I’m skating. I’m feeling good on the ice. It’s ramping up — ramped up pretty good this week.”

After catching his breath, the No. 1 left wing reported he is pain-free and moving well after double hip surgery.

Brad Marchand was laboring, after a hard session in the gym, when he passed by a reporter in the hallway. The interview they had scheduled would have to wait a few minutes.

Despite the progress, Marchand’s expected return date has not changed. He is tracking to be back the last week of November, after Thanksgiving.

“They were pretty adamant that it’s a six-month timeline, just because of the healing process of it all,” Marchand said. “We don’t want to play with that. The last thing we want is to try to get back too soon and hurt it again and be out for another four, five, six months.

Marchand, whose spot to the left of Patrice Bergeron has been filled by Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, and Pavel Zacha in camp, said he notices “a huge difference” in his skating.

“I have a lot more range when I’m skating, so I’m trying to make sure I go a little bit slower and use that so I can build that into my skating,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll make me faster.”

Though he will miss the first two months of the year, and the recovery is arduous, he’s thankful he had the surgery. Without it, he said, he might have been facing an early end to his career.

“The whole point of it was longevity, to try to get four, five, six, seven years out of it, instead of having one or two left,” said Marchand, 34. “The first thing the doctor told me was if I didn’t do it, I would be done in a year or two.

“That was very reassuring, and made me feel good about the decision. Now it’s just trying to make sure it heals properly so I can get as many years out of these old hips as I can.”

Jim Montgomery wouldn’t quite confirm after Saturday’s morning skate whether Chris Wagner made the team. He likes the Walpole winger’s physicality.

If Wagner is not in the opening-night lineup Wednesday in Washington, he is likely to be a 13th or 14th forward, called on in case of injury or ineffectiveness elsewhere. He was scratched for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Devils, two days before NHL rosters are finalized at 5 p.m. Monday.

Wagner, who spent all but one game in Providence last year, played a refreshed version of his seek-and-destroy style in camp. After hiring a skating coach and rebuilding his stride, Wagner’s churning legs helped him land 21 hits in three preseason games.

“I feel like I had a pretty good camp,” he said. “I played the way I could. Just take it a day at a time. Play my game like I can and have before, not worried about all the other BS.”

Being demoted to the AHL for nearly a full season was a jarring experience for Wagner, who enters the final year of a three-year, $4.05 million contract extension he signed in Nov. 2019. He still got paid his NHL salary in the minors, but riding minor-league buses at age 31, he said, “shakes you.”

He began working with South Shore skating coach Erik Kallio, of Pro Stride, in mid-July. Multiple times a week, they retooled parts of Wagner’s skating mechanics: stride length, weight shifts, use of his edges, crossovers. Wagner hadn’t thought much about flicking his toe at the end of a stride, or how best to use his inside edges to start the next one.

He feels his stride is longer, his feet are sharper, and he can make tighter turns because he better understands more precisely how he should shift his weight.

“I hadn’t broken down my stride in like 10, 15 years. I don’t think a lot of guys have, really. You think, ‘I’ve got to work on skills.’ But I know what I am. I’m not taking 1T’s (one-timers) with [David Pastrnak] every day.

“I have pictures from where I started versus three weeks in, and it’s pretty crazy.”

Craig Smith set to join Bergeron’s line

To start the night, Craig Smith got the call to ride with Bergeron, DeBrusk playing left wing. “The way [Smith] plays with speed and he’s tenacious on pucks, Patrice Bergeron is a really talented grinder, and he likes to work. He needs workers with him.” … Wagner’s South Shore pal, Weymouth’s Charlie Coyle, was scratched on Saturday for an undisclosed reason. Montgomery deemed it “precautionary,” adding that he would be ready to face the Capitals … Anton Stralman, Matt Grzelcyk [shoulder] and Taylor Hall [upper body] were scratched. It’s unclear how the Bruins will proceed with Stralman, who showed well on a PTO … Montgomery said during the season, the Bruins are likely to hold optional morning skates if they practiced the day before … Jakub Lauko’s speed and attacking ability has impressed his coaches, as well as his motor mouth. “He’s lippy out there,” Montgomery said. “He’s a little bit of an agitator. He gets under people’s skin.”

