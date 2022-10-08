Patriots activate rookie Tyquan Thornton ahead of their game against the Lions

The Patriots activated rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to the 53-man roster Saturday, which means he could make his NFL debut Sunday at Gillette Stadium against Detroit.
Thornton returned to practice Wednesday, after spending the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in the second preseason game, against Carolina. He underwent surgery in August to repair the fracture.
Thornton’s return is on track with his initial recovery timetable, which projected he would miss 6-8 weeks. Known for his speed, Thornton can stretch the field and pose a dangerous deep threat. Against the Lions, he would vie for snaps alongside Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne.
Meyers, who missed New England’s last two games with a knee injury, is listed as questionable.
The Patriots also temporarily elevated quarterback Garrett Gilbert and tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad to the active roster.
The team has not yet ruled out second-year quarterback Mac Jones, who is listed as a doubtful with a high ankle sprain that kept him out of last Sunday’s loss at Green Bay. The most likely scenario is that rookie Bailey Zappe makes his first NFL start in place of Jones, with Gilbert serving as the backup. Brian Hoyer started against the Packers, departed with a concussion, and later in the week was placed on injured reserve.
Tight end Jonnu Smith is also listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, so Sokol will provide depth at the position. Hunter Henry is the only other tight end on the roster.
