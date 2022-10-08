Patriots activate rookie Tyquan Thornton ahead of their game against the Lions

The Patriots activated rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to the 53-man roster Saturday, which means he could make his NFL debut Sunday at Gillette Stadium against Detroit.

Thornton returned to practice Wednesday, after spending the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in the second preseason game, against Carolina. He underwent surgery in August to repair the fracture.

Thornton’s return is on track with his initial recovery timetable, which projected he would miss 6-8 weeks. Known for his speed, Thornton can stretch the field and pose a dangerous deep threat. Against the Lions, he would vie for snaps alongside Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne.