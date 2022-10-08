Rookie Oscar Gonzalez blasts the Guardians past the Rays in the 15th inning for a wild-card sweep

The youngest team in the major leagues, Cleveland opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the AL East champion Yankees.

As Gonzalez rounded the bases, and his teammates gathered near home plate to greet him, the sellout crowd of 34,971 fans shook the ballpark as Cleveland’s surprise season turned more story book.

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning off Corey Kluber , giving the Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game American League Wild Card Series sweep in Cleveland.

Cleveland defied odds all year in its first season after adopting the Guardians nickname. The team unexpectedly won the AL Central going away, swept the more experienced Rays and now take on the Yankees with their big bats and bigger payroll.

Gonzalez was one of 17 players to make their debut for the Guardians this season, so perhaps it was fitting he advanced them.

“I don’t think by that point we cared [who homered],” manager Terry Francona said. “It could have been one of the old guys. We didn’t care. We’re not biased. I was happy that he hit it.”

Tampa Bay was bounced quickly from its fourth straight postseason appearance. The Rays finished the season with seven straight losses, scored one run in the series and hit .115 (9 for 78) with one extra-base hit.

Gonzalez’s shot off Kluber, who won two Cy Young Awards with Cleveland (2014 and 2017), finished a game that began at 12:08 p.m. and finished in the twilight with shadows crossing from one end of the ballpark to the other.

The tense, 4-hour, 57-minute game was the longest 0-0 affair in postseason history, surpassing the 2020 NL Wild Card Series opener between Atlanta and Cincinnati that went 13 innings. The teams combined for 39 strikeouts, two more than the previous high for a postseason game. Twenty of the strikeouts were by Rays batters.

This one had a little bit of everything, except offense.

Tampa got just six hits and used eight pitchers, including Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland only got five hits, also used eight pitchers and squandered a bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth.

Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez kept the game scoreless with a spectacular defensive play in the 12th. Ranging right, Ramírez backhanded Manuel Margot’s bouncer near the bag before making a quick throw from foul territory across the diamond. First baseman Josh Naylor made a long stretch, scooped Ramírez’s throw and kept his toe on the bag for the out. The Rays challenged, but the call stood and Tampa Bay was denied its best chance to break the stalemate.

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow and Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie set the tone for another tight, well-pitched game between the teams — the fifth straight decided by one run — with splendid starts. Glasnow allowed two hits in five innings before hitting his pitch limit, while McKenzie gave up just two hits and struck out eight in six.

Sam Hentges struck out six in three scoreless innings to get the win, one the left-hander and Cleveland fans will cherish.

No surprise: Astros will start with Justin Verlander

AL Cy Young Award frontrunner Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the Division Series for the Astros on Tuesday in Houston. Manager Dusty Baker made the expected assignment official Saturday, and he said the Astros hadn’t yet set their rotation past the opener because the opponent had not been determined.

“We know it, but we don’t want to solidify it until we know,” Baker said. “It could change depending on who we play.”

Houston worked out at Minute Maid Park as they wait to play the winner of the wild-card series between Toronto and Seattle.

The 39-year-old Verlander led the AL with 18 wins, and his MLB-leading 1.75 ERA is the lowest for an AL qualified pitcher in a full season since Pedro Martinez’s 1.74 ERA for the Red Sox in 2000. The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s ERA also was the lowest of his career, besting his 2.40 ERA in 2011, when Verlander won his first Cy Young and was also voted AL MVP while with Detroit.

Verlander, who also won a Cy Young in 2019, has returned to form following an almost two-year absence following Tommy John surgery.

The Astros have five off days between their final regular season game and their postseason opener because of the extra wild card this season.

Baker believes the layoff will be good for a handful of his players who are nursing minor injuries but isn’t sure how the time off will impact the team overall.

“You don’t know how beneficial it is until you start playing again,” he said. “You can speculate and guess, but you can’t see the effects of anything until you get there. So, let’s see. It’s been a good break for us.”

One way he knows it’s a good thing for the Astros is that they’ll be able to line up their rotation exactly how they want it.

“More than anything, you can set your rotation,” he said. “That’s the biggest advantage with this break. Some teams can’t set the rotation. You’ve got to go with who you got to get to the next step.”