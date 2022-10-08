TJ Kiley, Devin Harding power Holliston past Tri-Valley rival Ashland

Ashland (3-2) had outscored foes, 77-39, in a three-game winning streak, but Holliston (4-1) struck first on a 31-yard scoring pass from TJ Kiley (11 of 21, 203 yards, 3 TDs) to Andrew Denison, followed by a 9-yard TD run from Devin Harding in which the Panthers took advantage of a short field.

ASHLAND — In the Tri-Valley League Large opener for a pair of 3-1 squads, visiting Holliston seized control with dominant play in the second and third quarters for a 35-12 over host Ashland Friday night.

The Clockers answered, recovering a fumble in the end zone for a score. After the score, Ashland attempted an onside kick which failed, giving the Panthers prime field possession which led to a six-play, two-minute drive resulting in the second 9-yard scoring run from Harding (15 carries, 101 yards; 3 catches, 46 yards) and a 20-6 lead.

Advertisement

The third quarter was all Holliston: a 28-yard touchdown from Kiley to Harding on a screen pass on their first drive; and later, he tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Brady Sweeney for a 35-6 spreads.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said Holliston coach Todd Kiley.

“Ashland is a great program and you know you’re in it for four quarters. We were making plays when we needed them.”

On Harding, Kiley said, “he’s a worker, he’s a lunch pail kid, for sure. He just goes to work He doesn’t care if he’s getting the ball or whether he’s blocking. He’s as unselfish as they come.”



