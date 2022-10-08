Trackhouse Racing showing no signs of slowing down as playoff field cut to eight

He never ran a full season, won only one career race, and eventually switched to his entrepreneurial efforts, which included entering NASCAR ownership. He started Trackhouse Racing one season ago.

Marks grew up in admiration of Penske, Rick Hendrick , and Joe Gibbs , the top owners in American motorsports. When he was 15, Marks got his picture taken with Gibbs at the 1996 Daytona 500. He wanted to be a racecar driver and made it happen with 80 starts across NASCAR’s three national series.

CONCORD, N.C. — The first racing book Justin Marks ever read was called “The Unfair Advantage,” written during a one-year sabbatical by the late Mark Donohue about his boss Roger Penske .

On Sunday, the organization enters its 100th race poised to advance both its drivers into the round of eight.

The 41-year-old is beyond humbled at what he's accomplished and how quickly the team has become a legitimate challenger to NASCAR's big dogs.

“These guys were my heroes and they represent what the true top of the sport is, a sport that I’m so passionate about," Marks said. "Just to have an opportunity to walk through the garage as colleagues is incredibly humbling. Then for us to be in the playoffs and in position to compete against them this deep is just humbling and a testament to how talented everyone is in this building and how hard they are working.”

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez have combined this season to give Trackhouse its first three wins in team history. Chastain heads into Sunday’s playoff race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ranked third in the standings, needing to finish ninth or better to automatically advance into the next round. Suárez is starting third and seventh in the standings, needing a finish in the top eight to guarantee he advances.

The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight, but really only three drivers will be dropped. Alex Bowman is sidelined for a second consecutive week with a concussion and will be eliminated. The others below the cut line are Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing, Austin Cindric of Team Penske, and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Suárez believes he and Chastain can both contend for the race win on Charlotte's hybrid road course that uses part of the oval. Chastain scored his first career Cup win on the COTA road course in Texas and Suarez's only Cup win came on the Sonoma Raceway road course.

“We have a very good road course program at Trackhouse Racing. Both Ross and I have won races and been strong in each race," Suárez said. "It’s a great feeling as a driver to know you have a strong chance to win every time you race.”

Marks launched the team last season around Suárez, the only Mexican driver in NASCAR's top level, on a leased charter because the demand to buy the guaranteed spots in the field was too high. When he found through negotiations last year that the charter price was only rising — 23XI paid a record $13.5 million last season for its second one — Marks took a different route.

He cold-called Chip Ganassi and asked whether Ganassi was interested in selling him his NASCAR team. Ganassi listened to the pitch and in November turned over the keys to his race shop, the contracts for his employees, and his two charters. Chastain was retained from the Ganassi lineup and the team has been the surprise of the season.

Marks credits NASCAR's new Next Gen car for some of Trackhouse's success. Although the car is currently under intense scrutiny because three full-time drivers will miss Sunday's race with injuries suffered in crashes, Marks firmly believes the car has delivered on its promise of leveling the playing field and improving competition.

NASCAR heads into Charlotte with a record-tying 19 different winners of points-paying races, while Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney won non-points races to make it 21 different drivers in victory lane this season.

“I am a huge believer this car is going to be successful by cultivating a great — and I sound super redundant because I say it all the time — is building a great culture where people are really excited about coming to work here,” Marks said. “The work that we do on these race cars, now that we’re in such a tight window and you can’t engineer a piece of equipment that is superior to another team’s piece of equipment, it’s the pride that you take in the work that you do in assembling that piece of equipment.

"That is what has given us the opportunity to do what we’re doing.”

Joey Logano won the top starting spot for Sunday’s race with a lap of 103.424 miles per hour, his third pole of the season. William Byron, who earned 25 points back from an appeals committee this week that keep him in the championship race, qualified second. After Suárez, Tyler Reddick and Cindric completed the top five.

Playoff driver Ross Chastain veered off course during the final round of qualifying and damaged his Chevrolet, which was being repaired so he would not need a backup car.

NASCAR promises safer car in 2023

NASCAR says it had a productive test of its new car and promised drivers that solutions to some of their safety concerns should be implemented by next season.

NASCAR’s top leadership held a 75-minute meeting ahead of practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It said it expects a new rear clip, rear bumper structure, and center section on next year’s Next Gen car. Those parts are too stiff right now and drivers have complained all season they are feeling the force from routine crashes more than before.

Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions suffered in crashes in the Next Gen, and Cody Shane Ware won’t race because he has a broken foot that would be under too much strain on Charlotte’s hybrid road course/oval circuit. It’s the first time in at least two decades that three full time Cup drivers will miss a race.

NASCAR had a slide presentation prepared, but two different drivers likened the session to an episode of “Seinfeld.” Erik Jones described it as an “airing of grievances” while Brad Keselowski, driver and part-owner of RFK Racing, said “everybody had a little bit to say, this may be a little bit of a Festivus.”

“It was definitely tense from the driver side. NASCAR did a good job of trying to answer the questions asked, but you can tell that there’s frustration,” driver Christopher Bell said. “We got through two slides. I believe that they had a much larger presentation available to us, but we got stuck in open conversation that took up the majority of the time.”

Among the NASCAR representatives present were NASCAR chairman Jim France, president Steve Phelps and the leaders of the Next Gen project.

“The unfortunate side is we knew about this stuff before coming into this year and we thought it would be OK and it wasn’t,” Ryan Blaney said. “It is harder . . . it’s frustrating that no one listened or believed [us].”

Allmendinger maintains Roval dominance

It took two overtimes for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back races following last week’s win at Talladega Superspeedway.

Allmendinger led the entire first stage but slipped back into traffic after a round of pit stops and didn’t get another shot at extending his streak until a series of late cautions. He took the lead on the first overtime restart by passing leader Ty Gibbs, then made it stick when another caution forced a second overtime and another two-lap shootout.

The win was his fifth of the season.