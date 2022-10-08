Victor Wembanyama could take the NBA by storm, but it won’t be by surprise

There had only been video of Victor Wembanyama in the past several months, only word that a French prospect resembling a combination of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be draft eligible in 2023.

He’s coming, folks. The game’s next great superstar is using his 7-foot-4-inch height and mind-boggling wingspan to land on the NBA’s landscape next season.

Then Wembanyama and his French team hit Las Vegas for two exhibition games against the G League Ignite and NBA faithful got a firsthand opportunity to watch the league’s future, an 18-year-old wunderkind with the swag to handle the publicity and attention awaiting him.

Advertisement

There was real curiosity why the Spurs decided to trade Dejounte Murray to the Hawks and start over, and why Danny Ainge and the Jazz brass would trade two former All-Stars and other pieces to possibly field a 25-win team this season.

The answer to those questions is now obvious. NBA teams were apparently caught off guard by Antetokounmpo, a skinny 18-year-old from Greece, in 2013 because he fell to 15th overall in the draft. That means 14 teams, including the Celtics, who acquired the rights to Kelly Olynyk that night, passed on a generational talent.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

That’s not happening this time.

Wembanyama could be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, and the tanking, understandably, has begun. That’s not to say the Spurs and Jazz would not have attempted rebuilding plans if Wembanyama wasn’t available, but this offers more encouragement.

And it gives those fanbases a better understanding of why the home team decided to shelve this season for the sake of development. San Antonio and Utah are not free agent destinations. The chances of those franchises attracting a maximum-salary player are miniscule.

The Jazz drafted John Stockton and Karl Malone, and later Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Spurs drafted David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. Franchise cornerstones have to be gained through the draft, and there will be more teams joining the Spurs and Jazz in tanking.

Advertisement

Every club that is on the fringe of playoff contention in February may decide to hold a fire sale before the trade deadline to improve their chances at the first overall pick. The Pacers are also in rebuild mode, as are the Thunder.

Since the 76ers rebuilt their franchise with a four-year tanking stretch, the perception of relinquishing wins for the sake of development and draft position has been viewed differently. It’s an ugly process that can produce beautiful results.

“The word and the meaning behind the word ‘tanking’ is kind of weird,” Wembanyama said. “And personally I would never want to lose, you know? It’s just a personal thing, but I just try to stay outside of it. I don’t care about it because it’s going to affect where I end up, but all I can do for me is focus and work on myself.”

Consider Wembanyama the league’s newest franchise savior. He scored 30-plus points in each of the two games against the G League Ignite, a team comprised of prospects, including gifted point guard Scoot Henderson, Wembanyama’s lone competition for the first pick.

Wembanyama is a fluid 3-point shooter with the ability to run the floor, block shots in the paint, and even play some point guard. Generally, players in the 7-4-and-over range have not been athletic or able to keep pace with the up-tempo game, Tacko Fall, for example, but Wembanyama is different. He has a natural feel for the game, and his talent is unquestioned.

Advertisement

“Oh, my. So through the NBA app I watched that game the other night against the G League Ignite team,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “I worry, I think I could be jinxing a player who hasn’t come into the NBA yet by me anointing him as the next great one. But he certainly has all the attributes of a true game-changer. The physical wherewithal. He seems to have the mind to be a great player. He stepped up on that big stage against Team Ignite.”

Silver won’t approve of tanking, but he realizes the best way for some of the league’s smaller-market teams to replenish assets is high draft picks, especially in fruitful drafts. The 2023 draft is considered the best in years because of Wembanyama and Henderson, in addition to several other prospects.

“I know that many of our NBA teams are salivating at the notion that potentially through our lottery that they could get him, so they should all still compete very hard next season,” Silver said. “It’s one thing that is remarkable I think about sport, that just as I’m speaking right now, all around the world there are young boys and now increasingly young girls who are bouncing basketballs and dreaming of being LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, you name it. Victor now is the product of that as a young man who grew up loving this game. Unlike players of an earlier generation, games were accessible to him. It wasn’t just about watching old videotapes that Ahmad Rashad produced from the old days. All the games are available. He can model his game after current players.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited to watch his development this year. Obviously, he’s going to get even stronger, and his body is going to fill out. I don’t want to jinx him, but he’s certainly an incredibly promising player.”

Wembanyama is not going to shut down and leave his French team in preparation for the draft. He said he wants to finish his season with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, a team that includes former Celtic Tremont Waters.

Wembanyama is fluent in English and should have shoe companies and other potential endorsement partners salivating, as well as those tanking teams.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

NBA has new ways to reach audience

The NBA continues to expand internationally under Adam Silver. KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Appearing ahead of Saturday’s Hawks-Bucks preseason game in the United Arab Emirates, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked how the league will present its product to viewers in the next decade.

“One of the things we’re working on right now is — I come at it from two different places: One is the distribution of the games, and that is the ease of accessibility of the games over time,” he said. “Part of why we launched this new app this year is that it’s one app that’s globally available. For example, the game tonight, the game Saturday will be available on that app.

Advertisement

“We recognize it has to be convenient for our fans to be able to get our games, not to be searching in many different places, different apps, different networks to try to find it. So that’s one change you’ll see over the coming years.”

The NBA recognizes its international impact and following, hence games overseas and even in different North American cities. The league is forming a G League franchise in Mexico City, while the Raptors have preseason games in Edmonton and Montreal (against the Celtics).

“The way our games are produced will change over time, as well,” Silver said. “We feel that through these streaming platforms, through digital technology, it allows us to find new, engaging ways to present our games that will allow for more customization, personalization to the extent you want to follow a particular player, you want more data as you’re watching the game, you want to be chatting with your friends or part of a larger conversation with experts.

“All those things are beginning to happen now in sports, but I feel like we’re just scratching the surface.”

Silver has been the most innovative commissioner since taking over in 2014, and he understands there are more ways to digest the NBA product than television.

“I’ve now been with the NBA for 30 years,” he said. “I think in the next five years we’re going to see a lot more development than we saw over the last 30 years. There’s that much change going on in the presentation of sports right now.”

ETC.

Taking a new look at fouls

When Grant Williams reached out and fouled Mason Plumlee in the Celtics’ preseason opener, who was charging the ball down the floor, he was called for a take foul. But take fouls are now different that normal personal fouls. If a player intentionally stops an opposing fast break by reaching and fouling the ballhandler with no attempt to steal the ball, the opposing team receives a free throw and the ball.

There were more than 1,700 take fouls in the NBA last season and the league wanted to limit teams from preventing fast breaks, reduce injury, and encourage more up-tempo play.

“Thank you to European basketball, because we took the rule from you,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “It’s probably long overdue. NBA coaches are incredibly smart and adept, and they took advantage, I think, of the old rule in a way that was unintended and served to take away one of the most exciting aspects of the game: the fast break.

“I think this new rule has been so well received, many people are saying, ‘What took so long?’ Obviously, we have a huge contingency of European players now in the game. They were used to playing under FIBA rules and European rules. I think it’s one of the wonderful things about this game, that we adapt, we innovate, we change over time and we learn from others. In this case, we learned from European basketball.”

No identity crisis

With Scottie Barnes poised for a big second season, the Raptors are looking back to their best again. Carmen Mandato/Getty

Every year Toronto coach Nick Nurse comes to TD Garden for a preseason game with a half-smirk on his face. Last season, the Raptors, after slipping the year before, were projected to return to the draft lottery. Instead, Toronto peppered opponents with a bunch of versatile athletes, led by Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, and finished fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Barnes sustained a significant injury in the first-round series against the 76ers and the Raptors lost in six games. Toronto was a prime candidate in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes but wouldn’t give up Barnes in a deal with the Nets.

The Raptors signed Golden State swingman Otto Porter, who was also a Celtics target, and re-signed Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young and drafted Arizona center Christian Koloko. Again, the Raptors may lack star power, but they’re a team nobody wants to face. Barnes leads a group of tenacious defenders along with Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby, and scorers Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

And once again, prognosticators are bypassing the Raptors in the East, predicting they’ll have to fight to avoid the play-in tournament. Nurse, who led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship, believes differently, of course.

“This time last year we had no idea who we were,” Nurse said. “We were picked 12th, 13th in the conference, and we played above that and played pretty well. We didn’t have a ton of depth.”

Last year proved pivotal for the franchise. Achiuwa, acquired from the Heat in the Kyle Lowry deal, developed into a consistent contributor. VanVleet made the All-Star team. Siakam bounced back from a difficult two-year stretch. Anunoby emerged as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

“Fast forward to here where we know who we are and we feel miles ahead of this time a year ago,” Nurse said. “We have added a little depth. Otto is going to be a nice, rotational player for us. He started some games in the NBA Finals. He’s an NBA champion and can shoot. He has length. Thad Young feels almost like a new edition. We’re really happy he’s here now. We got Chris and Precious and I would hope those guys continue to improve. Precious really had a good second half last year and had a great summer. I think everybody understands you’re going to have to play probably 13 guys in this day and age. Hopefully we can develop some of those other guys.”

The Raptors supplemented their bench by signing former first-round picks Josh Jackson and Juancho Hernangomez to training camp deals. Both helped the Raptors stun the Celtics with a fourth-quarter rally Wednesday.

Layups

The Warriors have a tricky situation on their hands after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice. Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Warriors will have to determine whether to offer Draymond Green an extension after this season. Their decision may be altered by his actions Wednesday, when he punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice and was reprimanded by the club. Video of the incident was released Friday, showing Green charging Poole, who pushed him back with two hands. Green responded with a punch to Poole’s face, knocking the young guard to the floor. The club is investigating how the video was released to TMZ. Teams generally record their practices for development purposes. The question is whether a team employee leaked the video. Green apologized to his team Thursday and was not expected to be suspended, but his gradual decline, along with his antics, are not helping secure his long-term future in Golden State. The Warriors have contract decisions to make with Green, Poole, and Andrew Wiggins, while Klay Thompson will be a free agent in 2024. Of course, the Warriors would prefer to keep the band together after four championships in 10 years, but rising players such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody are eventually going to get paid, meaning Green could be the first of the core three out … Williams isn’t the only player from the draft class of 2019 looking for a long-term extension. There are several intriguing players who could earn those lucrative second contracts by the Oct. 17 deadline. Charlotte’s P.J. Washington, Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle, Memphis’s Brandon Clarke, Poole, and Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr. are the most likely to sign deals. Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, and most recently Tyler Herro, have signed extensions. Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Chicago’s Coby White, New Orleans’s Jaxson Hayes, Washington’s Rui Hachimura, and Orlando’s Chuma Okeke are also eligible for extensions but may have to wait until restricted free agency next summer … While Blake Griffin chose to wear No. 91 with the Celtics as a salute to Dennis Rodman, there are several former Celtics who were forced to wear unusual numbers because of the mass jersey retirements and have stuck with those numbers with other clubs. Jae Crowder has worn No. 99 since leaving Boston, while Aron Baynes stuck with No. 46. The latest is former two-way-contract player Matt Ryan, who wore No. 37 for the Celtics and is donning the same number with the Lakers. Los Angeles signed Ryan as a training camp invitee after the Celtics decided to pass despite a strong summer league … Although the Celtics waived former first-round pick Denzel Valentine to make room for Griffin, they plan to sign Valentine to their G League affiliate in Maine unless he gets another NBA deal. Valentine was waived before preseason games began.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.