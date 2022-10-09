‘Saturday Night Live’ takes on Marilyn Monroe’s fan mail, features Brendan Gleeson on mandolin

It kicked off with first-time host Gleeson playing some tunes on his mandolin. He talked about reuniting with Colin Farrell in the film “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

On Oct. 8, “Saturday Night Live” featured award-winning Irish actor and director Brendan Gleeson, and Hollywood royalty WILLOW of ”Whip My Hair” fame. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

In a scene inspired by Netflix’s movie, “Blonde,” two people played by Brendan Gleeson and SNL’s Heidi Gardner read fan mail to Marilyn Monroe, portrayed by cast member Chloe Fineman.

In another skit, three guys discovered a shocking secret about their friend, Tommy, also played by Gleeson.

Advertisement

As well, Gleeson and SNL’s Mikey Day made a blood oath.

WILLOW, also known as Willow Smith, was the night’s musical guest. She performed her song “curious/furious.”