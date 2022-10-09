Grace Cotter Regan has drawn tens of millions in donations for BC High during her tenure

Cotter didn’t live to see his daughter become BC High’s president in 2018. Not only was she the first woman in the role at the all-boys school but Regan and her team have also raised more money in the past four years than any previous administration. At least $65 million in donations have been committed under her watch, including $10 million announced last week from former DirecTV chief executive (and BC High alum) Mike White.

Regan never dreamed she would be overseeing the Jesuit school, which serves 1,400 boys in grades seven through 12, when she was growing up and following her father’s activities. But in many ways, her career path made her an ideal candidate for the job. She has worked in fund-raising and alumni relations at Simmons College in Boston, the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, and Boston College. From 2005 through 2012, she was a top executive for the New England Province of Jesuits, based at an office in Watertown, until the Jesuits consolidated its regional provinces. Regan would have had to relocate to New York, and instead took her first position leading a school, at St. Mary’s in Lynn.

The president’s job opened up at BC High more than five years ago, during a challenging time for the school. The board of trustees was in flux and BC High had flirted with the idea of admitting girls to combat a decline in applications, an idea that did not last long. Regan was up for the challenge.

“I felt very called to it,” Regan said. “I felt BC High needed someone who understood the Jesuit mission and the history and the importance of BC High as a school founded for immigrant boys in Boston.”

Regan had a vision that involved improving connections with the city, including with the business community. She put her fund-raising skills to work by meeting with alumni and their family members and raising financial aid to keep about 70 kids in the school who couldn’t afford tuition during the COVID-19 pandemic. She launched the Point Partners group of institutional landowners and developers on Dorchester’s Columbia Point peninsula. She also embarked on several capital projects, including an athletics center funded in part by a $49 million gift from the late Patrick Cadigan’s family foundation.

“I met with so many people to get them to think about what their impact could be, and what they think their legacy could be,” Regan said. “I think of myself as a convener. It’s not about me. It’s about pulling people together for the best possible outcome.”

Bucking the trend with Question 1

Large donations from unions such as the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Education Association have propelled fund-raising for a proposed income-tax surcharge for high earners well past the opposition. The latest records show Fair Share Massachusetts has raised $18 million so far in favor of the so-called millionaires tax, appearing on the ballot this fall as “Question 1,” while opponents have raised roughly half that amount.

The opposing side has been led by business leaders who worry Question 1 will be bad for the state, in part because it could send entrepreneurs and companies packing for more tax-friendly locales.

Then there’s Mohamad Ali, chief executive of Needham-based International Data Group. Ali just gave $100,000 to the proponents, the first big gift to that cause this year from a local executive. Unlike his C-suite peers, Ali sees Question 1 as a positive force, in part because it will raise money for public schools. Question 1, Ali said, will help prepare the next generation of workers, improve diversity in the workforce, and lead to a more equitable tax structure.

“I actually think, in the long run, this will meaningfully benefit our Massachusetts economy,” Ali said.

The future of work comes fast

Nearly every major employer changed how they do business because of the demand for talent and the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s one of the big takeaways from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s event series on the “future of work.” The last of these events was held at the headquarters of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts on Thursday with a panel discussion featuring Takeda US president Julie Kim, Converse president Scott Uzzell, City Point Partners president Colleen Moore, and McKinsey & Co. senior partner Navjot Singh.

Moore said she is taking a hard look at her construction firm’s salary structure after losing employees to companies that offered better pay, while Kim is revisiting whether Takeda should require four-year degrees for all jobs.

Uzzell said it was important to make the office a place where his employees wanted to be. The secrets include avoiding “forced fun,” as he described it, while encouraging get-togethers such as ice cream socials and “Wine Down Wednesdays.” Converse, a division of Nike that employs about 650 people in Boston, started bringing employees back to the office three days each week in May. But Converse provides significant flexibility around the days they can come in and offers up to four weeks a year of fully remote work.

“Flexibility is what people are looking for,” Uzzell said. “They’re looking for an inspiring location. They’re looking for a company that has a purpose [and] a brand that has their values.”

Change atop Jack Morton

Josh McCall moved here from New York 32 years ago to open the first Boston office of marketing agency Jack Morton. When he was named chief executive two decades ago, the Boston office became the firm’s headquarters.

Now it’s time for a new era — one that will keep the 750-person, 13-office agency firmly ensconced in Boston. McCall handed over his responsibilities at Jack Morton, which specializes in event design and management, to two people who will be global co-presidents: chief operating officer Bill Davies and Craig Millon, the firm’s chief client officer. (Millon will also keep his role overseeing Genuine, a digital marketing agency Jack Morton acquired in 2014.) Davies and Millon will report to top management at parent company Interpublic Group.

This is shaping up to be a banner year for Jack Morton, with 2022 revenues set to surpass 2019 levels. After a spell of forced isolation early in the pandemic, McCall said, clients are eager to bring employees and customers back together. Local clients include Liberty Mutual, L..L. Bean, HP Hood, Bain & Co., MassMutual, Moderna, and Harvard University. From McCall’s perspective, he’s going out on top.

“We have been kidding Josh that his sense of timing is impeccable,” Davies said. “We’re in about as good a place as we’ve ever been as a firm.”

A swing, and a hit, on enemy turf

Suburban Propane chief executive Michael Stivala trekked to Fenway Park last week from New Jersey to give money to the Foundation To Be Named Later, a nonprofit started in 2005 by twin brothers Paul Epstein and Theo Epstein. During his Fenway visit, Stivala met with Paul and Red Sox chief executive Sam Kennedy. The foundation provides tuition grants to students from underserved communities; Stivala said he was moved by the stories students told while he was here.

Stivala was on enemy territory, during the penultimate game of a disappointing Red Sox season. He grew up outside of Newark, so his allegiance lies with a certain team in pinstripes that actually made it to the playoffs.

“I kept that a little quiet,” Stivala said. “I didn’t tell anybody I was really a Yankees fan.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.