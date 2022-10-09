100th annual Fire Prevention Week marked; officials urge people to have a home safety plan

This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” in order to encourage people to calculate an escape route for their home and establish a meeting place a safe distance away, Ostroskey said in the statement released Friday.

Fire Prevention Week, the longest-running public health observance in the United States, is observed by schools, organizations, and cities each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire that killed over 250 people beginning on the evening of Oct. 8, 1871, according to the NFPA website.

The week of Oct. 9 through 15 marks the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week, a week promoted by the National Fire Protection Association to keep people educated on fires and how to stay safe, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

“Modern residential fires burn much faster than they did in past decades,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Changes in building construction, manufacturing, and furnishing mean you could have less than three minutes to escape a fire at home today, compared to 15 minutes or more in the 1970s.”

Residents should look for two ways out of each room, including windows, that are unobstructed and quickly accessible, Ostroskey said. They may have to get low to the ground if there’s a lot of smoke. In that vein, Ostroskey also emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms.

“Over 60% of Massachusetts fire deaths last year took place in the overnight hours,” Ostroskey said. “Smoke alarms are your first line of defense, so be sure they’re on every level of your home and working properly. When you hear that alarm, everyone at home should know it’s time to get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1.”

Residents should test their smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are able to alert them in case of a fire, Ostroskey said. Anyone with alarms that are older than 10 years should replace them with one from a reputable brand.

All home escape plans should be practiced at least twice per year, during both the day and night, and residents should keep in mind the needs of children, older adults, and people with disabilities who might need extra accommodations, he said.

