Body of missing hunter found near Cohasset pond

The man was identified as Joseph Whooley, 56, of Quincy, in a statement posted on the Cohasset police Facebook page.

The body of a man who was reported missing after he failed to return home from a hunting trip to Cohasset was found near Lily Pond Sunday morning, police said.

“An exhaustive search by ground and air ensued for over 12-hours,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement.

The State Police Air Wing and K9 unit were deployed from about 10:50 p.m. Saturday until approximately 3:10 a.m. Sunday , State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.

Local police resumed the search around the pond around 6:25 a.m. Sunday. Whooley’s body was found nearly five hours later.

Foul play is not suspected, though, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Troopers from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are assisting Cohasset Detectives with the investigation, Quigley said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance with the search,” Quigley said.

