Dorchester man is fourth suspect charged in shooting near Charlestown High School graduation

A fourth individual has been arrested in connection to the June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony, Boston police said in a statement Sunday.

Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester, was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday, after a search of his residence allegedly turned up a loaded gun, drugs and cash, police said.

Pereira was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the statement.