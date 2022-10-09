Dorchester man is fourth suspect charged in shooting near Charlestown High School graduation

A fourth individual has been arrested in connection to the June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony, Boston police said in a statement Sunday.
Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester, was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday, after a search of his residence allegedly turned up a loaded gun, drugs and cash, police said.
Pereira was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the statement.
Pereira’s arrest comes amid the ongoing police investigation into shooting on a field near Charlestown High that disrupted the school’s June 13 graduation.
Police obtained a warrant for Pereira’s arrest in Charlestown District Court and a search warrant for his residence from Suffolk Superior Court, the statement said.
Three firearms have been recovered as a result of the investigation into the shooting, police said.
