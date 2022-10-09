The ‘kite man’ still flies high into a cool and colorful sky

And, as noontime approached, there was a little girl who chased after a puffed-up Sponge Bob kite, offering a sweet hug.

There was a baby dragon. A larger-than-life Dumbo sailed overhead. There was an 85-foot white-and-gray octopus.

WATERFORD, Conn. – As colorful kites danced on a cool autumn breeze at the edge of Long Island Sound over the weekend, giddy little boys and girls squinted into a wan autumn sun as men and women smiled skyward at a kaleidoscopic aerial display that was nothing less than hypnotic.

“It’s just like opening a jar of honey,’’ John Rose told me. “You hear all the moms telling their kids, ‘Don’t touch. Don’t touch.’ But, no, this is to touch.

“These kids are going to remember this for the rest of their lives. That’s the honey of kites.’’

It’s that kind of magic that has animated 83-year-old John Rose since he was that little kid who fashioned crude kites out of newspapers and whatever else happened to be around when he was growing up on his family’s farm in Griswold.

“Just sticks from the woods,’’ he explained. “Whatever you could get a hold of at the time. You could do it if you could envision the shape of a kite. That’s all it is. You stretch paper over it. And, then, you’ve got a kite.’’

Yes, you’ve got a kite. A toy that can lift your spirit and transport you heavenward. Something that rides on the wind.A simple machine that has captivated and delighted generations of kite flyers who have stood on warm sandy beaches or chilly rocky promontories and then watched nature take its marvelous course.

It’s that simplicity, that beauty, that awe-inspiring aerodynamic that drew more than 100 people over the weekend to Harkness Memorial State Park, invited via Facebook to a breathtaking property overlooking Long Island Sound, 230 acres of emerald lawns, majestic trees, and gardens that look like pages out of a green-thumb magazine.

They were there to enjoy the place’s natural beauty, to fly some kites, and to wish John Rose a happy 83rd birthday.

All of it transformed the weekend into something like a little kid’s dream landscape — little kids of all ages.

“Who doesn’t love to fly a kite?’' asked Katie Quackenbush, 44, of Coventry, R.I. “You feel like a kid again. You get to have fun and do something playful.’'

Words like that bring a knowing smile to the face of John Rose. He knows the feeling.

Rose graduated from Griswold High School in 1957, and went into the Army Reserve after that. He then worked for United Parcel Service, where he started as a driver, working his way up to area manager.

He and his wife, Phyllis, have three kids — two boys and a girl — and for a long time his association with kites was, well, casual. If someone had a kite, fine, he would fly it.

Then, around 1980, a kite company in East Haddam sold its business and Rose decided to buy its inventory. What had been a hobby, a pleasant avocation, became something more serious.

Pretty soon, he was the kite man.

“I would talk to my brother and sister-in-law and my dad and say, ‘Hey, it looks like it’s going to be a nice day. We have all these kites. Do you want to go test them out?’ ‘’ recalled his daughter, Donna Slaga.

Well, as a matter of fact, yes, they did. And that’s why you could usually find John Rose at the local high school, or an open field or sometimes at Harkness State Park.

“We’d go flying as a family,’’ Slaga told me. “And he enjoyed it so much. And then, of course, we were like, “Wow, let’s get Dad something a little different, something that not everybody had.’ And it just kept growing from there.’'

Soon it became a family tradition.

“As you get older, you don’t know what to get at gift-giving occasions so, in my case, they would all get together and buy me another kite. Another kite. Another kite,’’ he said.

I was almost embarrassed to confess to this kite master my abysmal kite-flying abilities. If there is a Charlie Brown version of the kite flyer — someone who strikes out while holding a limp line attached to a lifeless kite — that would be me.

Take heart, the kite master told me. Just like the road to Carnegie Hall, apparently, it takes practice.

“Getting older,’’ he began, not too optimistically, “you don’t want to run too far. But you let out a lot of line. And a lot isn’t 10 feet. A lot is like 100 feet of line.

“And then you have people hold up the kite. If it’s a three-dimensional kite, it’s full of air. Someone else is holding the line, or in our case, it’s anchored to the ground and then you just let the kite go. As long as you have wind.’’

Yes, wind is the critical ingredient. Sailors know that. And John Rose knows that. It’s the kite-flying cardinal rule. No wind, no kite.

He celebrated his 83rd a few days ago. He’s still flying. And there he was over the weekend in his windy element, casting his eyes skyward, watching nature breathe life into a piece of nylon adorned with bright colors and carrying the breezy spirit of hope.

He told me about a previous visit he had made to the park.

“A guy came with his girlfriend,’’ he said. “He was 53. And she came over and said, ‘You know, my boyfriend here has never flown a kite in his life. Do you have something he could fly?’

“So, I went down and talked to him and the first thing out of his mouth was: ‘I’ve never flown a kite in my life. My mother wouldn’t let me.’ And he stood there like a scolded child. Head down. Arms down.

“And I said to him, ‘Well, your mom’s not here.’ I handed him a kite. And you would have thought I had given him a million dollars. He stayed for hours flying this kite.

“Did I get his name? No. It wasn’t important. But his girlfriend came back and said, ‘He’s in seventh heaven right now.’ Because all this time — I don’t know what kind of mother he had — but he wasn’t allowed to fly a kite when he was a kid.

“And there he is, 53 years old and having the time of his life. That’s why we do it. That’s why we do it.’’

And that’s why the skies overlooking Long Island Sound the other morning were more colorful than early October usually offers, a day when all those kites floated high on the winds off the Connecticut shoreline.

A perfect birthday gift for the man with his eyes on the sky.





Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.