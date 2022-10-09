Man, woman found fatally shot in Kingston

A man and a woman were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Kingston on Sunday morning, authorities said.
The bodies were discovered by a family member at the home located at 257 Elm St. Police were called to the residence at about 11:15 a.m., the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 45-year-old man outside the house and a 45-year-old woman inside, the statement said. Both suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
“Preliminarily, investigators have found this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to public safety,” the district attorney’s office said.
State Police and Kingston police are investigating.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.