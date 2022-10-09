NH Catholic high school says student who made racist social media post no longer enrolled

Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibault, said in a statement issued Saturday that privacy issues prevent them from releasing information about the student, but that the “young person” is no longer enrolled at Trinity.

The photo was widely condemned by staff and administrators at Trinity High School and diocesan school officials.

A New Hampshire student who allegedly posted a racist homecoming proposal on social media is no longer a student at a Catholic high school in Manchester, officials said.

“There is a viral narrative surrounding the disciplinary action purportedly imposed on the student which has been circulating. The narrative is baseless,” the statement said. ”The rumor of a ‘one day suspension’ and allowance of the student to continue his participation in athletics is simply not accurate, and it never has been.”

Black Lives Matter, Manchester NH shared a post to Instagram that said, “Black students at Trinity say that not only is this not a first, but the school is ignoring complaints and phone calls from them and their families.”

Officials said the Trinity administration took action within hours of learning of the incident.

School president, Nathan Stanton, said in a separate statement that “this or similar behavior is not tolerated or accepted by any member of our Trinity High School community.”

“I am grateful to those who brought this incident to our quick attention and rest assured that the formation, safety, and well-being of our entire community remain my top priority,” Stanton said.

