Rev. Samuel T. Lloyd III, former longtime rector of Trinity Church, dies at 72

“And echoing in the back of the minds of nearly every sermon listener at one time or another is the question, ‘Is it true?’ Is this immense claim true — that Love is the ultimate reality in the universe, that this God knows us personally, that our world and lives have a destiny, that we are accountable for the lives we live, and that ultimately we have nothing to fear in this life or beyond?”

“The preacher is there to bear witness to the mysterious Love at the heart of the universe — an unfathomable, yet utterly engaged God,” he said in the introduction to a 2013 a collection of his sermons.

During each Sunday service, the Rev. Samuel T. Lloyd III once wrote, “among the most crucial minutes” are when the sermon unfolds.

An Episcopal priest for nearly four decades, including two tenures as rector of Trinity Church in Boston, the Rev. Lloyd guided parishioners through joys and sorrows, including the aftermaths of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the Boston Marathon bombings, which were so close that he heard them while reading in his study.

The Rev. Lloyd died Aug. 31 in hospice care at his daughter’s home in Nashville of complications of sarcoma. He was 72 and in retirement had moved with his wife, Marguerite, to Sewanee, Tenn., to be closer to their children.

“He made things very accessible, rather than remote. And often used literature and poems to illustrate what he was trying to say,” said Bishop Frank T. Griswold, a longtime friend who had served as the 25th presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church nationally.

As a spiritual leader and a teacher, the Rev. Lloyd had a “capacity to read Scripture as revelatory and also to read novelists and poets as revelatory in their insights,” Griswold said.

At Trinity, the Rev. Lloyd’s leadership was measured in two tenures — from 1993 to 2005 and from 2011 to 2017, when he retired.

In between, he was dean of Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., a prestigious appointment during which he co-presided at the 2007 funeral of former president Ford and delivered opening remarks at the January 2009 prayer service after President Obama was inaugurated.

During his initial leadership at Trinity, membership increased about 25 percent and annual giving rose nearly fivefold, to $3.2 million.

“The stewardship numbers still flash on the page — $100 million in 15 years,” the Rev. Morgan S. Allen, current rector at Trinity, wrote in a tribute on the church’s website about the Rev. Lloyd’s two leadership stints. “Yet more than the transformation of our historic campus; more than turning the gears that would become the Trinity Boston Foundation, and, in time, Trinity Boston Connects; Sam’s ministry synergized this congregation in the experience of our God working in the faithful,” Allen wrote.

The Rev. Lloyd accomplished that through multiple roles as priest, teacher, and preacher – the middle calling hearkening to an academic background that included a doctorate in English.

The Rev. Martin B. Copenhaver, a longtime friend and former president of Andover Newton Theological School, wrote in an e-mail that “the preacher’s art has been compared to taking bills of large denominations and breaking them into change small enough for people to use. That was Sam’s gift. He could plumb the depths of Christian theology in all of its complexity, but then he could present it in ways that were clear and compelling.”

For the Rev. Lloyd, however, preparing sermons never got easy.

“I no longer panic on Wednesday night wondering what I will say on Sunday,” he told the Globe in 2000, his seventh year as rector at Trinity, but still, “Sunday rolls around more than the inspiration does.”

Born in Brookhaven, Miss., on June 24, 1950, Samuel Thames Lloyd III was the second of six children.

His mother was Marie Anne Spivey Lloyd and his father, Samuel Jr., was a lawyer with the Air Force, which meant the family moved around to different military postings.

The Rev. Lloyd graduated from Canton High School in Mississippi and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

He then was a personnel officer in the Air Force, stationed in Virginia, and began graduate studies while in the military, eventually receiving a master’s in English literature from Georgetown University, a doctorate in English literature from University of Virginia, and a master of divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary.

After serving as assistant to the rector and chaplain at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in Charlottesville, Va., and teaching at the University of Virginia, the Rev. Lloyd was rector at St. Paul & the Redeemer in Chicago and chaplain at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., before moving to Trinity in Boston.

He met Marguerite McCain while she was in college and he was in graduate school. They married in 1976. She was an attorney and, for the past decade an executive search consultant with Carney, Sandoe & Associates.

“He had such an inquiring mind and a real curiosity and a desire to probe beneath the surface of life to get to the heart of what ultimately matters,” she said.

After her husband died, in conversations with those who knew him well, “people have almost invariably, almost to a person, mentioned his kindness,” she said. “It seems to me that that’s a trait we shouldn’t underestimate in this fractious world we live in.”

At Trinity, the Rev. Lloyd offered leadership and spiritual healing after the death by suicide in 1995 of Episcopal Bishop David E. Johnson.

The Rev. Lloyd also was there for thousands of people who worked downtown or lived in Boston and gathered regularly at Trinity to pray after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

And a few nights after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, the Rev. Lloyd joined Trinity parishioners to worship outside at Boylston and Berkeley streets, next to a makeshift memorial of flowers and signs.

“My job as a pastor is to see that people are in touch with the depth of God’s presence at a time like this,” he told the Globe.

A service has been held for the Rev. Lloyd, who in addition to his wife leaves their daughter, Cooper of Nashville; their son, Gabriel of Clarksville, Tenn.; three sisters, Aletha Burge and Lucy, both of Gulfport, Miss., and Susan Lloyd Stokes of Clemson, S.C.; and a brother, Lewis of Mountain View, Ark.

“No one comes away from listening to one of his sermons without learning something new and important and exciting,” John Shenefield, a former chairman of the Morgan, Lewis & Bockius law firm, wrote in the preface to “Sermons from the National Cathedral: Soundings for the Journey,” the Rev. Lloyd’s 2013 collection. “His enthusiasm for what he is teaching is palpable and infectious.”

The Rev. Lloyd called his sermons “soundings,” invoking in his introduction “the ancient practice of measuring the depth of water by plunging a weight at the end of a line into the unseen waters below.”

Each sermon, he said, was “meant to be such a sounding, using the weight of word, image, and story to probe the unseen depths of our lives.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.