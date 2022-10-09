Two ride-share passengers killed in multi-car crash on I-93 in Boston

Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, were passengers in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus SUV that was traveling north on the highway, near the Zakim Bridge, around 10 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

Two women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Boston Saturday night after a tow-truck rear-ended their ride-share vehicle and another car crashed into the tow truck, State Police said.

The SUV slowed down for unknown reasons and the tow truck crashed into the vehicle just past exit 20, the statement said. A 2012 Honda Civic then struck tow truck from behind, at an angle, State Police said.

Advertisement

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Their driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the statement said.

The tow truck driver, a Salem woman, and the driver of the Civic, a Manchester, N.H. woman, were not injured and remained on scene, State Police said.

State Police are investigating the crash, and will determine whether criminal charges will be filed, according to the statement.



