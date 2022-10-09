YMCA Cape Cod pool to remain closed as hazmat investigation continues

West Barnstable Fire Chief Joe Maruca said in a phone interview Sunday that town health officials will be at the YMCA facility Tuesday. Under state law, public pools are regulated by state and local health officials.

Friday’s incident at the YMCA Cape Cod facility triggered a massive emergency response around 2:30 p.m. The children, who ranged in age from 6 to 10, became sick just a few seconds after they entered the pool, officials have said. They were taken to hospitals in Boston and on Cape Cod for treatment.

The YMCA pool in West Barnstable where seven children were exposed to toxic fumes due to a suspected chemical spill Friday will remain closed Monday as Barnstable police continued their investigation, officials said.

The facility was open through the weekend, though the pool was closed by YMCA leaders.

Stacie Peugh, the president and chief executive of YMCA Cape Cod, said in a statement Sunday that there is no timeline for reopening the pool.

“We are taking it day by day and doing extra precautionary reviews. The branch will be open tomorrow, but the pool will remain closed,” Peugh said in the statement.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said on Saturday that at least two of the girls, ages 9 and 10, were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, and then flown by medical helicopter for treatment at Boston hospitals.

The most seriously ill girl taken to Boston was in “critical but stable” condition as of Saturday, he said.

All seven children were expected to survive, he said. There was no update on their conditions Sunday.

On Friday, firefighters found chemicals used to maintain a swimming pool, including an empty muriatic acid bottle inside a maintenance room, Procopio said.





