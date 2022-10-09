They wear leather, ride motorcycles, and protect children from abusers

Rows of people with leather vests, snug bandannas, tattooed arms, and tomato-red sunburns watched Contreras, whose road name is Demo, in silence. “Be ready,” he said. “Because this is what we signed up to do.”

“Look at this e-mail I just got,” he announced to the group. “It’s from a single mom of two kids who were sexually abused.”

NEW YORK — The headquarters for the Staten Island chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse has eight American flags, two portraits of Christopher Columbus, and a stack of laminated Virgin Mary wallet inserts. Earlier this summer, a teary-eyed Billyjoe Contreras led a meeting there.

The nonprofit, known for its unique approach — its motorcycle-riding volunteers work in large, menacing numbers to protect at-risk children — was founded nearly 30 years ago in Provo, Utah. There are currently more than 220 chapters across the United States, led by bikers with road names like Toad, Shredder, and Mr. Clean. The group also has a presence in 18 countries. Members respond to emergency calls, raise funds for therapy sessions, and escort vulnerable children to court.

Contreras is the president of the Staten Island group, which is based in the neighborhood of New Dorp and supports a roster of about 20 young people from ages 2 to 18. He is a Brooklyn native and joined Bikers Against Child Abuse in 2016 after considering a few motorcycle club offers.

But this one’s mission spoke to him.

When he was 4, his father walked out, leaving his mother and her seven children to fend for themselves in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, he said. He remembers the city’s child protective services showing up at their basement apartment at 2 a.m. to check everyone for bruises after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor. He also remembers hiding behind a stove while his mother’s boyfriend hit her. Years after that, he was sexually abused at his local church, he said.

In recent years, Staten Island’s North Shore has had one of the highest child mistreatment rates in New York City, with 25 victims of abuse or neglect per 1,000 children in 2019, nearly three times the national average, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services and the city’s child welfare agency, the Administration for Children’s Services.

When legal guardians call the Bikers hotline to report a child in danger, they trigger a highly coordinated response effort. (According to Biker bylaws, members are not allowed to help a family unless a case has been filed with the child welfare agency.) The bikers begin by meeting with the family and assigning them two primary contacts, who Contreras said are available “25 hours a day.” Should families commit to receiving help, children are given a “custom cut,” or biker vest, stitched with their own road names during a small ceremony, welcoming them into the bikers’ ride-or-die sphere of protection.

Members of the Staten Island Bikers — a mix of teachers, engineers, radio hosts, and even police officers — go through an arduous vetting process. This includes FBI fingerprint searches commonly used by the Army, 12 months of training and three months of observation. (And yes, members must own a motorcycle.)

The group raises money in ways you’d expect, such as through coin jars outside grocery stores, and in ways you wouldn’t, like fund-raisers with male strippers. Its annual budget of a few thousand dollars goes to its phone bill and resources for the children, like therapy sessions or cheerleading camp.

Every member has a role: Demo (Contreras), as the president, enforces international bylaws; Shortcut, the vice president and road captain, runs daily operations and an annual 100-mile training ride; Quikfix, the secretary, takes notes and checks attendance; DJ, the treasurer, handles the money; and Diesel, the sergeant-at-arms, trains the Biker’s security team. He drives a truck plastered with bumper stickers. One reads “LGBT: liberty, guns, beer, Trump.”

(While Staten Island residents overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in the last two presidential elections, and some of the Bikers reflect those allegiances, liberal or conservative beliefs do not affect membership. “We don’t become political,” Contreras said.)

As part of the training, Diesel, the security guy, surprises new members with a call at midnight to show up for an “emergency,” only to send them home as a test of their commitment. Members who fail to show up are kicked off the squad.

Whether Bikers Against Child Abuse is supported by the state or a clique of scruffy vigilantes can depend on where you live. In some states like Arkansas, the organization has been endorsed by prosecuting attorneys and state representatives. In 2005, Laura Bush invited the organization’s founder to the White House as part of a youth initiative. But New York City hasn’t been as welcoming. “Big cities have the hardest time working with us,” Contreras said. “I think some agencies want to be sure that we’re not a fly-by-night organization.”

That seems to be the concern of Joyce McMillan, the executive director of JMac for Families, a child welfare nonprofit in New York. “None of it makes sense to me,” she said. “They’re intimidating without having full knowledge of what’s happening within the household but just going off the word of a person, then creating a ruckus outside of their home.”

In New York, Contreras has been invited to district attorney’s offices and child protective agencies to discuss what the Bikers do. “In our experience, they have been a positive, visible, and energetic force both in the community and in the courtroom in support of children on Staten Island impacted by abuse,” said Michael McMahon, the Richmond County district attorney. “We welcome their continued work in the years ahead.”

But Contreras has had little success in persuading organizations to refer families to his crew. Years ago, the Administration for Children’s Services referred two families to him.

But a spokesperson for the agency said that it was not currently referring cases to the Bikers. She did not give a reason but explained that its specialists do a number of things to assess the safety of children before requesting an order of protection, including interviewing and observing all the children, parents, and family members in the home, as well as speaking with neighbors, teachers, and doctors. Investigations can last up to 60 days.

“At the end of the day, none of these people are trained, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t provide an additional support system,” said Robert Schechter, a lawyer who has worked on abuse cases. However, he is concerned that if the Bikers intervene too early, without knowing all the facts, people could be falsely accused.