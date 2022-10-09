Despite multiple scandals, Herschel Walker could still win

As reported by The Daily Beast , Walker, a no-exceptions foe of reproductive rights, paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. He denied on Fox News that he even knew the unnamed woman interviewed. The Daily Beast next disclosed that the same woman Walker claimed he didn’t know is also the mother of one of his children .

That mashup of the most honest statement Donald Trump ever made is all one needs to understand about the Republican Party’s hypocrisy and why recent revelations about Walker will have little impact on his run to be the next US senator from Georgia.

Herschel Walker could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and perform an abortion, and he wouldn’t lose any Republican voters.

Even before this second bombshell dropped, one of Walker’s other children spilled every flavor of tea on his father’s mess. In a series of social media posts, Christian Walker, who has been described as a “MAGA influencer,” tweeted, “I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Once, such damning revelations, topped with a heaping portion of family drama, might have forced Walker out of his race against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat. Now it’s just another day in Walker’s rolling catastrophe of a campaign. Republicans are doubling down and blaming everyone except their chosen candidate.

“This is just textbook 101 for the Democrats,” said Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who called Walker “a great candidate.” Walker is not a great candidate. But so long as he has a pulse, Republicans will support him to better their chances of regaining control of the Senate.

What a relief it must be to run as a Republican. Once you pass the purity test — total devotion to Donald Trump — you can do no wrong unless you accidentally stand up for human and civil rights. Your supporters won’t care if you paid for an abortion so long as you pledge to prevent women from having agency over their own bodies. Walker could have paid for a dozen abortions. The only number that matters to Republicans is 51 Senate seats.

According to Politico, Walker’s team reportedly knew about the abortion allegations but banked on them remaining hidden during his campaign. I can’t fathom why they were concerned. Just as no one in Russia is allowed to call President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war against Ukraine an unprovoked war against Ukraine, Republicans seem to have their own strict party orders to stay silent about the glaring hypocrisy in their ranks.

Though he has no political experience, Walker was drafted into the Senate race for two reasons. One, he’s a Heisman Trophy-winning former college football star in a state obsessed with college football and the University of Georgia, Walker’s alma mater. More important, he’s Black, and Republicans cynically believe that’s enough to siphon Black voters from Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Never mind that Walker, a boilerplate GOP extremist, has made absurd statements about climate change and air pollution. He has chastised Black absentee fathers but has three other children he only recently publicly acknowledged. He has greatly exaggerated his academic record and business prowess. He falsely claimed he served in law enforcement. Accusations of spousal abuse, which Walker does not deny, have resurfaced.

At an August luncheon in Kentucky, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell tried to tamp down GOP expectations for flipping the Senate because “candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.” He didn’t mention Walker or other scandal-ridden candidates by name, but his implication was clear. But McConnell hasn’t and won’t pull his support. As Barack Obama wrote in his memoir, “A Promised Land,” McConnell’s is a “single-minded and dispassionate pursuit of power.”

Since the first Daily Beast story, Walker’s campaign has raised more than $500,000. This is starting to feel like a replay of October 2016 when the world heard Trump admit on tape that he sexually assaulted women; a few weeks later, he was president-elect. We already know that all October surprises are not made equal. And that means even with a warehouse’s worth of proverbial shoes dropping on Walker, he could still win.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.