The diversity mantra is drowning out debate in school settings

The theme of Joan Vennochi’s Oct. 2 Ideas piece, “A bitter lesson,” has become all too familiar. She writes about the bitterness and conflict that have arisen from the unfortunate decision of Dedham school officials to indoctrinate rather than to teach, in the matter of a football coach who was fired after he questioned what his daughter was learning about race.

It would be fine to instruct schoolchildren that there is a movement among political progressives to teach them that there is a philosophical and political movement described as “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” It is quite another to teach that this is the whole truth and that those who have a different point of view are bigots. Vennochi focuses on an unfortunate development in our educational system. Sad to say, this is true from kindergarten through college.