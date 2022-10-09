New state agency should do its job and decertify three former Stoughton police officers

Whether that happens is a test for a new state agency called the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission. It was created under a landmark police reform act that was signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker in December 2020. Under the new law, the POST Commission decides who should be certified as a police officer and who should be “decertified,” so they can never work in law enforcement in Massachusetts again — which is what McNamara said she wants to happen with these three former officers.

As a betrayal of public trust, it doesn’t get any more sickening than this: Three Stoughton police officers had what an internal affairs report described as an “inappropriate” relationship with Sandra Birchmore, a vulnerable young woman who ultimately killed herself. Birchmore, 23, told friends that one of the officers began having sex with her when she was 15 — and that she was pregnant with his child at the time of her death. Based on the findings of the internal affairs report, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has said the three men, who no longer work for the department, are “unfit to serve” and should never again work in law enforcement, in Massachusetts or anywhere .

The mandatory certification process, which brings Massachusetts in line with 46 other states, is considered a vital step in fostering police accountability. Yet the process is off to a somewhat sluggish start and questions about transparency persist. The commission’s nine members were appointed in April 2021, and Enrique Zuniga was named executive director in September 2021. According to information from the commission, as of Oct. 5, 8,138 police officers with last names beginning with the letters A through H have been certified. In that same A-H batch, 635 were conditionally certified; 15 were not recertified; and 88 are pending further review. No one yet has been decertified. Officers with last names starting with I through P will be up for recertification by June 30, 2023, and Q-Z officers will be up for recertification on June 30, 2024.

“We are making progress,” Zuniga said in a recent interview. “We request a little patience.”

One positive sign of progress would be to make a database of certification information available to the public, a matter that the POST Commission is scheduled to take up at its Oct. 13 meeting. If approved by commission members, the agency plans to publish a list of certified officers in the A-H batch and the law enforcement agency for which they work. However, there are no immediate plans to release information on officers who are not recertified or are conditionally certified, and no time frame for that to happen, a spokeswoman for the agency said via email.

In the meantime, the agency won’t talk about individual cases, or confirm or deny the existence of a pending investigation involving any officer. So, there’s no way to track what’s happening in the certification process with the three former Stoughton police officers. McNamara said she followed the protocols required to make the POST Commission aware of the findings of the internal affairs report on these three officers. It’s unclear into what category they currently fall.

As the Globe reported, Birchmore was pregnant with her first child when she took her own life in February 2021. She had told friends that the baby’s father was Matthew G. Farwell, 36, a detective, former patrolmen’s union president, and married father. They first met through the department’s youth explorers program when she was just 13, and as she also told friends, they began having sex when she was 15. The Stoughton internal affairs report, which was done by Deputy Police Chief Brian Holmes, also disclosed that Farwell’s twin brother, William T. Farwell, and a third officer, Robert C. Devine, a former deputy chief who directed the explorers program for about 20 years, also engaged in an “inappropriate” relationship with Birchmore.

According to the Globe, Matthew Farwell resigned from the Stoughton Police Department on April 1. William Farwell resigned on Aug. 1 and began working for the Transportation Security Administration at Baltimore/Washington International Airport. Devine retired from the department this past summer. At the time that McNamara released the findings of the report, a lawyer for Matthew Farwell declined comment to the Globe, and William Farwell didn’t respond to a Globe request for comment. Devine denied the allegations and pledged to challenge them “in every forum available to me.”

In an interview, McNamara stood by the findings of the internal affairs report. “This has been a very thorough and comprehensive investigation,” she said. “The facts will speak for themselves. They are unfit to serve as police officers. We all took an oath to protect and serve the community. We are held to a higher standard. They violated their oath.”

Police accountability through a commission like the POST Commission is something “Massachusetts police chiefs have been pushing for for many years,” said McNamara. “For the public we serve, they deserve that.”

She said she has confidence in the agency and believes commission members will do their job.

While it’s too late for Birchmore, commissioners should do what’s necessary to restore public trust in the Stoughton Police Department — while also building trust in a new state agency that still needs to prove itself.

