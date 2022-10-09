Safe hiking in N.H. mountains comes down to the basics

Re “What to know before hiking N.H. mountains”: Aside from the lengthy information offered on how hikers can check the weather, in the sidebar to last Sunday’s front-page story “In N.H., a hard line on wayward hikers,” staying safe while hiking is often as simple as following the basic rules many of us learned long ago:
▪ Know the trail; if there’s a trail map, bring it.
▪ Bring a flashlight, compass, whistle (more effective than yelling), and water.
▪ Don’t hike alone.
▪ On the trail, don’t separate from your buddies, and don’t leave anyone behind. Hike at the pace of the slowest person in the group.
▪ Stay on the trail. If it looks like a shortcut but there’s no trail, it’s probably not a shortcut.
▪ This is new since I learned those rules: Don’t ever rely on your phone for maps, GPS, flashlight, compass, or getting help.
Following these basics should keep hikers from getting lost and could save their life if they do.
Maureen Milliken
Belgrade Lakes, Maine