Safe hiking in N.H. mountains comes down to the basics

Re “What to know before hiking N.H. mountains”: Aside from the lengthy information offered on how hikers can check the weather, in the sidebar to last Sunday’s front-page story “In N.H., a hard line on wayward hikers,” staying safe while hiking is often as simple as following the basic rules many of us learned long ago:

▪ Know the trail; if there’s a trail map, bring it.

▪ Bring a flashlight, compass, whistle (more effective than yelling), and water.