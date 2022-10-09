Spiders in the house? It’s a peaceful coexistence

I enjoyed reading Beth Wolfensberger Singer’s graphic essay on spiders (Ideas, Oct. 2). Even if she had added what my doctor once said to me about spider bites — “spiders get a bad rap” — it probably wouldn’t do much to make people feel more welcoming about spiders in their homes. Nevertheless, I do have a suggestion that might help. Years ago, after reading “Charlotte’s Web” to my son, we decided that all spiders in the house would become pets. Ever since, spiders have lived unmolested in my home. As a New Hampshire cider mill owner once said when asked about the worms in the apples: We don’t bother them, and they don’t bother us.

James W. Slack