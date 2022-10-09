Urban planners concerned about e-bikes and other motorized options

Robin Chase’s Oct. 2 Ideas piece on the joys of e-bikes paints a simplified view of how these new and powerful machines can solve our transportation and environmental woes (“The joyful and planet-friendly mobility of e-bikes”). Urban planners worry that this approach to a complicated problem will be a disaster for urban transportation and, even worse, make our streets and sidewalks more dangerous for all who use them.

E-bikes have a crucial role to play in taming urban congestion and making our cities more livable. Planning for their safe and effective use requires an understanding of how greatly they differ from pedal bikes in size, speed, and acceleration and how these differences affect travel in urban areas. Planning also requires an understanding of what combination of infrastructure, rules, education, and enforcement will best help e-bike operators use their machines responsibly and increase everyone’s safety.