Aroldis Chapman’s days in New York numbered after he skips mandatory workout

Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but instead he was in Miami, the team said. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club.

The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics.

Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York.

“I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.

Chapman had disrupted an already depleted bullpen when he went on the injured list from Aug. 24 until Sept. 16 due to an infection in a leg caused by getting a tattoo.

“It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t here Friday,” Cashman said Sunday. “Clearly disappointing, but at the same time not surprised by how things are starting to play out over the course of the season. So it was surprising at first, like a little shocking, but then after the shock wore off, when you add everything up, it’s not surprising. There’s some questions about whether he’s been all in or not for a little while, and he’s maintained verbally that he’s in, but at times actions don’t match those words.”

Cashman, who has worked for the Yankees since 1986, could not recall another player missing a workout. In October 2015, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey missed a workout three days before his team’s Division Series opener.

Chapman’s agent, Scott Shapiro, said he and his client had no comment. While the Yankees did not rule out Chapman for later rounds, they left the impression his return is unlikely.

Cashman predicts ‘pot of gold’ for Judge

Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for the New York Yankees to keep their star slugger.

In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs, and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.

“There’s a pot of gold there,” Cashman said. “It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger.”

Judge was drafted by the Yankees in 2013 and homered in his first big league at-bat three years later. The 30-year-old Californian has become the post-Derek Jeter face of the Yankees, a four-time All-Star with 220 home runs over seven seasons and a fan favorite recognizable for his 6-foot-7, 282-pound frame and ever-present smile.

Blue Jays digesting postseason failure

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021.

“What we did last year was a trailer,” Guerrero said through a translator at spring training. “Now you guys are going to see the movie.”

Unfortunately for Guerrero and Toronto, that movie turned into a horror show come playoff time.

The Blue Jays were swept out of their AL wild-card series against Seattle, dropping each of the two games. They were shut down by Luis Castillo in a 4-0 loss in the opener, and then blew an 8-1 lead in a 10-9 loss on Saturday.

“It’s really hard,″ said Teoscar Hernández, who homered twice and drove in four runs for Toronto in Game 2. “There’s nothing I can say that’s going to make me feel better for a while.”

Toronto has lost five straight playoff games and eight of nine, dating to a five-game loss to Cleveland in the 2016 ALCS. The Blue Jays also were swept by Tampa Bay in the 2020 wild-card round.

Interim manager John Schneider went 46-28 after replacing Charlie Montoyo in July as Toronto finished one win better than the previous season to clinch the top AL wild-card spot. But when the playoffs arrived, the Blue Jays couldn’t deliver.

Even amid the pain of postseason defeat, Schneider pointed to consecutive 90-win seasons and a strong core of stars as reason for optimism.

“This group will be back in the exact same spot very, very soon,” Schneider said.

Besides Guerrero and shortstop Bo Bichette, the AL hits leader, Toronto also could bring back outfielder George Springer, third baseman Matt Chapman, and Hernández. Righthanders Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman are expected to help anchor the rotation.