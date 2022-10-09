Banged-up Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley deliver as Giants beat Packers in London

“We were aware that we were underdogs in the game — you realize that but I think we’re a motivated group,” Jones said. “We’re motivated to play for each other.”

After Aaron Rodgers set the stage by jumping out to an early lead over the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Jones and Barkley made the key plays in a 27-22 comeback victory.

Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap New York’s comeback.

Rodgers then drove the Packers to the 6-yard line, but his pass on fourth-and-goal was swatted down at the line of scrimmage by safety Xavier McKinney with just more than a minute left.

After Giants punter Jamie Gillan — the “Scottish Hammer” — ran out of the end zone for a safety, the Packers (3-2) got the ball back and set up a desperation pass, but Rodgers was sacked by Oshane Ximines at the Green Bay 29, fumbling as the clock ran out.

The Giants (4-1) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half as Jones, playing on a sprained ankle, led three scoring drives to erase a 20-10 deficit. It’s the Giants’ best start since being 5-0 in 2009 and matches their win total from last season (4-13).

“Give New York all the credit. They outcoached us, they outplayed us,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “They definitely wanted it more. It was the tale of two halves. They kicked our butt in the second half. You can’t do that in this league.”

After back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game, the Giants scored on five consecutive possessions. They were six of 11 on third down.

Barkley rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries and had 36 yards receiving — his third consecutive game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage, his longest streak since 2019, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Gary Brightwell’s 2-yard touchdown tied the score at 20 to complete a 15-play, 91-yard drive with just more than 10 minutes to play. On the drive, Jones scrambled for two first downs — after carrying just once in the first half for 3 yards.

Barkley hurt his shoulder on the first play of that drive when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell, but later returned.

“Just got banged up,” the running back said.

Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but couldn’t get any points on the board in the second half. Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis for first-half scoring strikes.

“We had chances, a lot of chances,” Rodgers said. “We’re five weeks in, and there’s a lot of football left. Can’t squander any more games like this, though, because the season is going to be pretty tough.”

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards, and he carried 10 times for 37 yards.

Randall Cobb led Green Bay with seven receptions for 99 yards.

The Giants improved to 3-0 in London and now they’ve won in three different stadiums. In 2007, the Giants beat Miami, 13-10, at Wembley Stadium in the first regular-season NFL game played in London. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-10, at Twickenham Stadium in 2016.

Bills 38, Steelers 3 — In Orchard Park, N.Y., Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted secondary, throwing four first-half touchdowns — including two deep shots to Gabe Davis — in a rout for Buffalo (4-1). After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on the Bills’ third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little more than two minutes apart midway through the second quarter. Pulled early in the fourth, his 424 yards are the most in a game ending in regulation. Kenny Pickett was 34 of 52 for 327 yards and an interception in his first NFL start, but Pittsburgh (1-4) lost its fourth straight without top pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Texans 13, Jaguars 6 — Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie’s 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and Houston (1-3-1) won its first of the year and extended its winning streak over Jacksonville (2-3) to nine despite finishing with just 248 yards. In a game that featured four field goals and eight punts to that point, Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker rag-dolled quarterback Davis Mills after whistles stopped a third-and-20 play. The 15 yards and an automatic first down keyed the game’s lone touchdown drive as Trevor Lawrence delivered a second straight stinker. Coming off a five-turnover game at Philadelphia, Lawrence completed 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions. Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. picked off Lawrence in the end zone early in the third quarter.

Vikings 29, Bears 22 — In Minneapolis, Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining, Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive key to the Vikings (4-1) claiming first place alone in the NFC North. Cameron Dantzler sealed the victory by ripping the ball away from former teammate Ihmir Smith-Marsette near the one-minute mark after a pass from Justin Fields to the Minnesota 39. Fields went 15 for 21 for a season-high 208 yards and his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters, but Chicago (2-3) couldn’t hang on after erasing a 21-3 second-quarter deficit with 19 straight points, going up, 22-21, on Cairo Santos’s third field goal of the game with 9:31 to go. The Vikings responded with a winning 17-play, 80-yard march that drained an even 7 minutes off the clock.

Saints 39, Seahawks 32 — Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score as New Orleans (2-3) snapped a three-game skid. Hill, a versatile player listed as a tight end, completed the only pass he’s attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman. Alvin Kamara returned from his rib injury and contributed 194 yards from scrimmage. The game included dramatic swings: Six lead changes, five touchdowns that spanned 35 or more yards, and a 56-yard field goal for each team. Geno Smith’s exceptional first season as starter for Seattle (2-3) continued — he threw for 268 yards and three scores — but was not enough to overcome a defense that has allowed at least 27 points four times.

Titans 21, Commanders 17 — In Landover, Md., Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left, Tennessee (3-2) rolling into its bye week on a three-game winning streak. Getting there was all about Henry, who also had two catches for 30 yards, including a screen pass that set up Dontrell Hilliard’s 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Leaning on him allowed the Titans to handle five sacks of Ryan Tannehill, who was 15 of 25 for 181 yards and the TD pass to Hilliard. Carson Wentz was 25 of 38 for 359 yards with two TD passes to Dyami Brown, one a 75-yarder in the second quarter, but the Commanders were 1 of 11 on third down and lost their fourth straight.