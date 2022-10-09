Brian Robinson Jr. makes NFL debut six weeks after being shot

“My focus was on being on the field and helping my team win,” Robinson said. “I just kept my head high. I didn’t complain. I didn’t try and go back in the past and just did everything I had to do to take steps forward. That’s what helped me make the progress that I’ve made."

Robinson ran nine times for 22 yards for the Washington Commanders in their 21-17 loss to Tennessee in Landover, Md., six weeks to the day after being shot in an attempted robbery.

Brian Robinson Jr. soaked in the ovation from fans when he ran out of the tunnel for his NFL debut, then he was ready to put what happened in late August behind him.

Advertisement

Robinson practiced Wednesday and was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday. Neither he nor coach Ron Rivera had committed to Robinson playing right away.

But Robinson was medically cleared to play and made extensive progress since being released from the hospital, which was enough for the Commanders to get him in the lineup. He got into the game on Washington’s second possession and split snaps with Antonio Gibson.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was a good thing,” Rivera said. “The hard part about it was any time Brian was in the game they were teeing off. Now that part of it is over, and he played. You know he’s ready to roll.”

Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg Aug. 28 in Washington, and the bullet that struck his right knee missed all the bones and ligaments. He underwent surgery before being released from a hospital a day later and returned to the team’s practice facility the same week.

“I really can’t explain the feeling of getting back out on the field,” Robinson said. “Today everything finally came to the light, and I’m just so blessed to be back out there.”

Advertisement

The third-round pick out of Alabama was expected to be the starting running back after an impressive training camp and preseason. Now the 1-4 Commanders could really use Robinson providing a spark for their struggling offense that did some good things before Carson Wentz was intercepted at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left.

Washington ran the ball only 17 times against Tennessee. Moving forward, Robinson could help balance the offense and open up play-action possibilities once he’s fully in game shape.

Steelers confirm T.J. Watt knee surgery

Top Pittsburgh pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed. ESPN reported the procedure Saturday.

“I’m not disputing the report. But I’m more concerned about the guys that played today, that were scheduled to play today, and their readiness, and what we did and did not do,” coach Mike Tomlin said after Pittsburgh’s blowout loss to Buffalo, its fourth straight since Watt went down. “T.J. is on [injured reserve]. When he’s scheduled to come back, if it’s close, we’ll have more details.”

ESPN’s report said the knee surgery was to clean up a lingering preseason injury for the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Expected to miss six weeks with the pectoral injury he suffered during a season-opening win at Cincinnati, sources told ESPN the surgery would add “at least another week or two” to his timetable.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh has its bye in Week 9.

London calling?

Unlike most London games, the crowd for Sunday’s Giants victory over Green Bay was distinctively green or blue — mostly the former. Typically, fans come dressed in whatever team jersey they have, regardless of who is playing.

Not this time. Midwest accents were apparent on public transportation to the stadium, though British fans still comprise the overwhelming majority of the crowd.

The reliability of traveling Packers fans is the main reason why Green Bay was the last NFL team to play an international game — other teams never wanted to give up a home game against the Packers.

British and European fans are buzzing about Roger Goodell’s comments Saturday. At a fan forum in London, the commissioner mentioned the idea of a full European division of teams: “That’s part of what we’re doing. We’re trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise, because it would be easier as a division.”

He said London could “undoubtedly” support two franchises, not just one.

Tayson Hill does it all for New Orleans

⋅ Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder, and completed the only pass he’s attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman in New Orleans’ victory over Seattle. Hill finished with 112 yards rushing on nine carries while becoming just the third NFL player since 1970 to rush for 100 yards and three TDs while also passing for a score, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Advertisement

The others were LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 and Miami’s Ronnie Brown on Sept. 21, 2008, when the Dolphins ended the Patriots’ record run of 21 straight regular-season wins in a 38-13 rout at Gillette Stadium.

⋅ A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s victory over Atlanta. Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was issued a civil citation and given a notice to appear in court.

A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped on the field.

⋅ Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth, a Newburyport native and Brooks School grad, sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the Steelers’ loss at Buffalo and did not return.

⋅ Miami wideout Tyreek Hill was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot after being stepped on late in his team’s loss at the Jets.

⋅ Cleveland has had the lead entering the fourth quarter in all five of its games, but has lost three times.

⋅ Jacksonville owner Shad Khan delivered Tony Boselli his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring of excellence and formally retired Boselli’s No. 71 jersey during halftime of the Jaguars’ loss to Houston. The team also released a 40-minute documentary titled “71,” which chronicles Boselli’s life and playing career.