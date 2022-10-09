Bruins wave Nick Foligno, Mike Reilly, and Chris Wagner as roster deadline looms

If the players go unclaimed by Monday, the Bruins have 30 days (or 10 games) to assign them to Providence. They would have to keep their cap hits on their ledger, at a little more than $1 million discount on each.

By then, all teams must be salary cap-compliant and have no more than 23 players. The Bruins would clear those bars after waiving those three.

The Bruins placed Nick Foligno, Mike Reilly, and Chris Wagner on waivers Sunday, trimming their roster before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Another option for the Bruins: placing injured stars Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy — both expected back in late November — on long-term injured reserve. That would temporarily take their salary cap hits off the ledger, and open up spots for other players.

Of the three waived on Sunday, the player with the best chance of being picked up is Reilly. The 29-year-old puck-mover has two years left at a $3 million cap hit. Last year, he posted a 4-13—17 line in 70 games in his first full year in Boston after arriving in an April 2021 trade from Ottawa. Following the trade, he recorded eight assists in 15 games, plus four assists in 11 playoff games.

Reilly became expendable in part because fellow left-shot defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is progressing after offseason shoulder surgery. Grzelcyk last week was cleared for contact, though his availability is unknown for Wednesday’s season opener in Washington.

Less likely to be claimed: Foligno, 34 and on an expiring $3.8 million deal; and Wagner, 31 and on the last year of a deal that pays $1.35 million.

Foligno, who said he is healthy after struggling through injuries last year, felt he was trending up. Coach Jim Montgomery said the veteran winger had his best game of camp in Saturday’s preseason finale, a 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Wagner, who spent all but one game last season in Providence, rebuilt his skating stride over the summer and had been an effective forechecker in the preseason.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.