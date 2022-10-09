fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Damien Harris ruled out against Lions, Patriots down to one running back

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated October 9, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Damien Harris injured his hamstring against the Lions and will not return.Nick Grace/Getty

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots ruled running back Damien Harris out with a hamstring injury to start the second half of Sunday’s game against Detroit.

The team initially listed Harris as questionable to return in the first half before downgrading him to out. Prior to exiting, Harris rushed for 11 yards on four carries, and caught a pass for a yard.

Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson typically alternate drives at running back, so Stevenson’s workload increased significantly with Harris sidelined. Rookie Pierre Strong was inactive as a healthy scratch, so the Patriots did not have any other options at the position.

Last season, Harris missed one game — Week 14 against Indianapolis — with a hamstring injury suffered the previous game.

Advertisement


Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video