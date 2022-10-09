Damien Harris ruled out against Lions, Patriots down to one running back

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots ruled running back Damien Harris out with a hamstring injury to start the second half of Sunday’s game against Detroit.

The team initially listed Harris as questionable to return in the first half before downgrading him to out. Prior to exiting, Harris rushed for 11 yards on four carries, and caught a pass for a yard.

Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson typically alternate drives at running back, so Stevenson’s workload increased significantly with Harris sidelined. Rookie Pierre Strong was inactive as a healthy scratch, so the Patriots did not have any other options at the position.