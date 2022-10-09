Despite failed fourth-and-2 gamble, Chargers hang on to beat Browns

York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to escape with a win Staley tried to give away.

Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Staley, the Chargers coach who loves to play loose, inexplicably gambled on a fourth down.

CLEVELAND — Brandon Staley went from being incredibly risky to lucky in minutes.

With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout but instead of punting had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 for Mike Williams that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left.

Advertisement

“We’re willing to live with that decision,” Staley said. "There was no way I’m taking our offense off the field.”

Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a game-winning shot for York, but the big-legged draft pick from LSU, couldn't convert. He earlier missed a 45-yard attempt.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Austin Ekeler rushed for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice as San Diego, which came in last in the NFL in rushing, leaned on its ground game to win its second shootout in two seasons with the Browns (2-3), who host the Patriots next Sunday. Los Angeles finished with 238 yards rushing, 174 more than its average.

The teams combined for 908 total yards and 53 first downs.

The most notable defensive play came when Chargers safety Alohi Gilman intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass in the end zone with 2:44 left, setting up a confusing finish highlighted by Staley's brash decision.

Cleveland's Nick Chubb ran for 134 yards and had a 2-yard TD run.

Williams had 10 catches for 134 yards.

Los Angeles kicker Taylor Bertolet kicked a 27-yard field goal — in his NFL debut — early in the fourth to put the Chargers ahead, 30-28. Bertolet was activated from the practice squad earlier in the week and played when Dustin Hopkins was ruled out with a quadriceps injury.

Advertisement

Ekeler had a 22-yard TD run and caught a 12-yard pass from Justin Herbert, who finished 22 of 34 for 228 yards, ending his streak of consecutive road games with at least 300 yards at seven.

The Chargers were clinging to their two-point lead when Brissett, who looked as if he could have run for a first down, forced a ball over the middle toward receiver Amari Cooper and was picked off by Gilman.

While Brissett has been OK while filling in while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, Cleveland continues to have major issues on defense.

The Chargers pushed the Browns around up front and star defensive end Myles Garrett had little impact in his first game back after he was involved in a car crash.

With his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game on the road, Williams tied Chad Johnson for the AFC record. The NFL mark is six, shared by three Hall of Famers: Jerry Rice (twice), Calvin Johnson, and Michael Irvin.