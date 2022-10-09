EMass football: North Reading’s duo of Craig Rubino and Alex Carucci (7 combined TDs) highlight the Players of the Week

Shane Eason, Methuen — While his Rangers absorbed their first loss, the sophomore was sensational with 175 rushing yards, 103 receiving yards, and a 4-yard passing touchdown while factoring into four of Methuen’s five touchdowns against Andover.

Lincoln Beal, Andover — In his second game of the season, the senior carried 21 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns, adding 42 receiving yards and 45 punt return yards while leading the Golden Warriors with nine tackles in a 41-34 Merrimack Valley Conference win at Methuen.

Henry Hasselbeck, Xaverian — In three quarters, the senior quarterback completed 6 of 10 passes for 115 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to junior Jonathan Monteiro in a 35-12 Catholic Conference win over BC High at Stonehill College.

Brandon Kasanganayi/A.J. Gordon, Newton North — The Tigers got defensive in a 34-14 Bay State Conference win over Framingham, with Kasanganayi producing 10 tackles and two sacks from his defensive end position and Gordon, a cornerback, logging a pick, forced fumble, and a 65-yard fumble return for touchdown without allowing a completion.

Kyle Wilder, shown here last season, combined with Kai Everett to lead the Chelmsford rushing attack. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 2

Jayden Arno, Belmont — In a 32-30 Middlesex win over Winchester, the junior was 14-of-25 passing for 263 yards and two TDs, adding two on the ground, and directing a winning 99-yard drive.

Kai Everett/Kyle Wilder, Chelmsford — Everett, a junior, ran for 144 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while his classmate had 18 carries, 84 yards, and a score in a 35-0 shutout of Merrimack Valley Conference rival North Andover.

Shea Lynch, Peabody — The senior quarterback found the end zone twice on the ground and threw a 50-yard touchdown to help the Tanners pull away from Leominster for a 42-20 victory in a showdown of unbeatens.

Anthony Molander, Marshfield — The senior quarterback connected with three different receivers for touchdowns and added a rushing score in a 35-14 Patriot League win over previously-unbeaten Hingham.

James Murphy, Reading — The senior signal-caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 259 yards and four scores to help the Rockets hold off Woburn for a 38-37 Middlesex victory.

Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The senior running back anchored the Shamrocks’ ground game with 279 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 65-19 Catholic Central rout of Arlington Catholic.

Connor Cronin, shown here in last year's Super Bowl, hauled in two fourth-quarter touchdown passes this week to lead Marblehead to victory. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Division 3

Edwin Castro, Lynn English — Called upon to start at quarterback (as well as outside linebacker), the sophomore carried the Bulldogs to their first win with three touchdowns (11, 10, and 4 yards) and 155 rushing yards in a 23-0 blanking of Chelsea in the Greater Boston League.

Connor Cronin, Marblehead — A week after the state’s longest active win streak was snapped at 23 games, the senior did his best to help the Magicians start a new one with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown catches (64 and 36 yards) as well as an interception in a 28-7 Northeastern Conference win over Masconomet.

Andrew Falzone, Walpole — The senior helped the Timberwolves get back on track with 225 rushing yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run, in a 34-12 win over Shrewsbury.

Chad Silva, Oliver Ames — The senior back accounted for all three of the Tigers’ touchdowns in a 19-7 victory, totaling 108 yards on 18 carries. Silva scored twice in the first quarter, once on a 3-yard rush and again on a 21-yard reception, and closed it out in the third with a 10-yard touchdown grab.

Sebastian St. Pierre, Billerica — The senior had two kick returns for touchdowns in a 35-21 win over rival Tewksbury in Merrimack Valley Conference play, scoring from 72 yards out in the second quarter and returning the opening kick of the third quarter 95 yards.

Danvers' Owen Gasinowski, shown here last season, had himself a week, catching two touchdown passes and running for two more scores. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Division 4

Stevens Exateur, Medford — The junior ran for 208 yards and two scores — including a 94-yard TD in the second quarter — helping the Mustangs rip off 39 unanswered in a 39-12 Greater Boston League win over Somerville.

Owen Gasinowski, Danvers — The junior provided two rushing touchdowns and two receiving TDs in the Falcons’ 47-0 Northeastern Conference triumph over Beverly. He racked up nine catches and accounted for over 200 all-purpose yards.

Eric Miles, Bedford — In a 49-21 Dual County victory over Waltham, the senior continued his recent tear with 22 carries for 240 yards and four TDs. He also completed eight passes for 75 yards for the 4-1 Bucs.

Brendan Peno, Nauset — The freshman threw four TD passes and chipped in a score on the ground as Nauset earned a 41-13 Cape & Islands victory over Martha’s Vineyard.

Swampscott’s Jason Codispoti, shown here hauling in a pass in last year's Super Bowl, caught two touchdown passes and ran for two more in leading the Big Blue to victory. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 5

LJ Cacace, Watertown — The senior scored the first five touchdowns of the game, rushing for the first and tossing the next four to put the Raiders ahead big in a 40-20 Middlesex win over Wilmington.

Jason Codispoti, Swampscott — The senior rushed for two touchdowns and hauled in two scoring strikes as the Big Blue prevailed over Northeast, 41-32.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven —The sophomore scored his 11th and 12th touchdowns of the season and forced a strip sack that led to another score, all in the first quarter of a 49-6 South Coast win over Case.

Craig Rubino/Alex Carucci, North Reading — The seniors lit up the scoresheet, with Rubino recording one passing, one rushing, and two receiving touchdowns, and Carucci passing for three scores and rushing for two in a 47-8 Cape Ann victory over Triton.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore scored three different ways, returning an interception, completing a long pass, and rushing for three touchdowns in a 36-0 Commonwealth shutout of Greater Lowell.

Division 6

Brady Carroll, Sandwich — The senior made the difference in a defensive Cape & Islands battle, churning out 130 yards on 24 attempts and scoring the game’s lone touchdown in a 7-0 road win over Nantucket.

Jacob Coulstring, Rockland — In a rematch of the Division 6 Super Bowl, the second quarter belonged to the senior, who turned a scoreless game into a 27-0 lead with four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in a 34-7 South Shore triumph over Abington.

Tyler Guy, St. Mary’s — The sophomore was busy under center, completing 7-of-9 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and running in a pair of scores, in a 48-6 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang.

Marcus Thurston, Archbishop Williams — The senior captain churned out 286 yards on 35 carries, punctuate by a 45-yard breakaway touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter for a 21-18 Catholic Central comeback victory at Cathedral.

Latin Academy's Orlando Jusino didn't even need a full game to run for 100-plus yards, score a touchdown an add a pair of two-point conversions. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Division 7

Kelly DeSimone, Bourne — The senior was a workhorse, taking 30 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Canalmen over Monomoy, 21-14.

Orlando Jusino, Latin Academy — Jusino exited in the third quarter after an injury, but prior he put up 104 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point conversions to lead the Dragons in their 36-8 Boston City League win over English High.

Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — DeLuca bulldozed through the gaps for 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries as the Wildcats breezed past Wareham, 36-6.

Davion Adediran, Atlantis Charter — The freshman racked up 216 yards through the air and tossed four touchdowns to lead the Tritons to their third victory in a 34-16 win over South Boston.

Brighton's Sahmir Morales accounted for touchdowns with his arm and legs in a win over TechBoston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Division 8

Chris Egan, Old Colony — The senior rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns in a 22-14 win over Greater New Bedford for the unbeaten Cougars (5-0).

Sahmir Morales, Brighton — In a 34-12 Boston City League win over TechBoston, the senior QB rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown, and was 15-of-23 passing for 118 yards and a TD.

Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — In a 48-8 win over Georgetown, the senior captain had four first-half touchdowns for the Crusaders (5-0), who earned at least a share of the Commonwealth Conference title.

Nick Tiani, Hull — The junior had three carries for 60 yards and a TD, adding four tackles and a fumble recovery in a 14-6 win for the Pirates (5-0), the program’s first victory over Mashpee since 2004.

Kieth Sarkodieh (12), shown here playing for St. John's (Shrewsbury) last season, caught three TD passes of 25 or more yards in leading Worcester Academy to victory. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Preps

Matt Childs, Milton Academy — The junior running back powered through for three touchdowns as the Mustangs triumphed in a 41-30 shootout against Thayer.

Devin Hunt, Nobles — The junior tossed three touchdowns in the first half, finishing 9 of 13 for 127 yards in a 45-8 ISL9 win against Roxbury Latin.

Keith Sarkodieh, Worcester Academy — With receiving touchdowns of 25, 30 and 40 yards, the junior from Worcester accounted for three scores in a 25-7 win against Austin Prep.

Nick Santaniello, Rivers — The junior racked up 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as the Red Wings dominated in a 52-7 win against Tabor.

Compiled by Ethan Fuller, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.



