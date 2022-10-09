Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, 22, cashes in with convincing LIV victory

Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68), and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday.

Lopez-Chacarra, a 22-year-old ex-Oklahoma State player who turned professional to play on the LIV series, led after the second round and was among three who led after the first.

The two-time first-team All-American was No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

Lopez-Chacarra opened with a birdie but had back-to-back bogeys on his fourth and fifth holes to pull the field back to him. But those were his only bogeys of the tournament.

“Obviously I think I played great golf. I hit the ball great all week. I had two bogeys in 54 holes and my goal was to have zero,” he said. “But the course is in great condition so you can go low, but also I think I played really good. More birdies than bogeys. That will make it.”

The tour heads to Saudi Arabia for next week’s LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah.

European ­— It took a year longer than he’d hoped for but Jon Rahm is finally a three-time winner of the Spanish Open, matching the achievement of his hero Seve Ballesteros.

There was frustration and disappointment after Rahm finished his home tournament last year when he failed in his first attempt to match the three titles won by the Spanish golfing great.

It was a lot different this time as Rahm raised his putter and gave a hard fist pump after making his second straight birdie to close out a remarkable final round 9-under 62 for a six-shot win at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

He finished at 25 under for the week, bettering his own tournament record from 2019 by three shots. Matthieu Pavon of France was second after a 6-under 65.

“My lowest round out here, my lowest score out here. It was pretty much a perfect week,” Rahm said.

A loud “Viva Seve” shout was heard from the crowd that packed the 18th green just as Rahm’s six-foot birdie putt was on its way.

“It was the goal coming in,” the 27-year-old Rahm said. “Seve is a great hero of mine and to do something he took his whole career to do in just a few years is quite humbling, I’m not going to lie.

“I understand it might not be the strongest field I play all year, but sometimes these can be the hardest to win,” the sixth-ranked Rahm said. “I’m supposed to win, everybody is betting on me to win, and to come out and play a Sunday like I just did is hard to describe.”

Australian Min Woo Lee (68), who was in the final group and challenged Rahm all week long, couldn’t keep up on Sunday and finished third, another stroke back.

It was never a contest, as Rahm played his best golf of the week.

He made eight birdies, an eagle, and one bogey. His lead was up to five after the 14th hole when he nearly made an albatross two on the par-5 hole - his ball hitting the flag a tad too hard and going past the hole.

It was Rahm’s second win of the year after his triumph at the Mexico Open in May. It was his eighth European tour victory overall.

Ballesteros won the last of his 50 titles on the European Tour at this tournament in 1995. Rahm’s other Spanish Open titles came in 2018 and 2019. He struggled last year — finishing in a tie for 17th — after arriving as the top-ranked player following his US Open victory.

Rahm said he arrived feeling less pressure this time, but felt just as emotional as he had expected with the victory.

“Going up the 18th hole I knew what was about to happen and to get it done like that, I can’t describe it,” he said.

Edoardo Molinari finished in a tie for fourth place after a 4-under 67 that left him at 16 under for the tournament. Tommy Fleetwood, the only other top 30 player in the field aside from Rahm, ended in a tie for 39th after closing with a 1-under 70.

Champions — Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection Sunday until the final hole, and by then it didn’t matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Fla., his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year.

Staked to a three-shot lead, Stricker played it conservatively at Timuquana Country Club, a Donald Ross design with crowned greens and trouble on all sides.

The objective was to score on the par-5s, and he birdied them all. He also wanted to keep bogeys off his card, and he nearly made it. Leading by three shots, he chunked an 8-iron short of the green, pitched just over the back and made his only bogey of the weekend.

He finished at 14-under 202 in winning for the third time in his last four spots. Harrison Frazar closed with a 65 to finish alone in second, which gets him into the PGA Tour Champions event next week in North Carolina.

Stricker knew winning was entirely up to him if he followed his plan.

“I felt like if I could go around here and not make a bogey today and take care of the par-5s — birdie two or three of them — shoot 3 under par or 4 under par, it was going to take a really special round” to beat him, he said.

Jim Furyk, the tournament host, ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and rallied for a 69 to finish third, his best finish of the year