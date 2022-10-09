Georgia is college football’s top dog once again; James Madison in Top 25 for first time

Georgia thumped Auburn, 42-10, on Saturday. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25 to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just 2 points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.

Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes and 1,507 points.

Advertisement

No. 3 is a season-low for Alabama, which was preseason No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after Week 2. The Tide received 11 first-place votes.

Clemson, which beat Boston College, 31-3, overtook Michigan and moved up to No. 4 and the Wolverines fell one spot to No. 5.

Tennessee moved up to No. 6, which is the best ranking for the currently undefeated Volunteers since No. 5 early in the 2005 season. Tennessee stumbled to a 5-6 and unranked finish that year.

Southern California fell one spot to No. 7, and Oklahoma State, Mississippi, and Penn State held their places to round out the top 10.

There were two notable season debuts in the Top 25: No. 24 Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011 and James Madison is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in its program history. The Dukes are playing their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

James Madison has been a powerhouse in the the Football Championship Subdivision for years, winning a national title in 2016 and losing to North Dakota State in the NCAA championship game in 2017 and ‘19. The Dukes have had no issue moving up so far, going 5-0 and averaging 44 points per game.

Advertisement

Since Division 1 football split into subdivisions in 1978, JMU is the first team to be ranked in a season when it was transitioning up.

The Illini, under second-year coach Bret Bielema, improved to 5-1 by beating Iowa and landed in the poll for the first time since Oct. 16, 2011 — 178 polls.

Next up on the list of longest ranking droughts for Power Five schools are: Rutgers (2012), Oregon State (preseason 2013) and Vanderbilt (final 2013), Georgia Tech (2015), and Arizona (2017).

Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, two days after the team’s third straight Big Ten loss.

Rutgers lost to Nebraska (3-3, 2-1), 14-13, on Friday night, mustering 85 total yards and no points in the second half.

The Rutgers offense has struggled this season. The team ranks No. 108 in total offense (334 yards per game), No. 104 in scoring offense (22.8 PPG), and No. 118 in team passing efficiency.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as the interim offensive coordinator.

Gleeson was the first Rutgers assistant to be paid over a million dollars. He’ll be paid the remainder of his salary on his deal, which is set to expire after 2023. He will be paid $1,025,000 this year and $1,050,000 in 2023.