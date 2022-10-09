Here’s a look at the Bruins who will start the season

As beloved as any Boston athlete of his era … Eighteen years of excellence, hoping for 19 … Among the greatest two-way forwards in NHL history … The captain impacts every area of the ice and dressing room.

The Bruins are back, starting the 2022-23 season Wednesday in Washington (7 p.m., TNT). Here’s a player-by-player look at the projected lineup, with the caveat that the Bruins still had a few hours to make changes before Monday’s 5 p.m. roster deadline:

Charlie Coyle, C

Hard to handle when he’s using his big frame to protect the puck … Best suited as a third-line, possession center … Expected to drive a line, but can he?

Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW

Among the fastest Bruins … Used his speed well in the preseason, blowing the doors off several defenders … Can sag on the defensive end … Streaky scorer with potential to put up 30-plus.

Trent Frederic, LW

Rugged and willing with some offensive upside … Makes questionable decisions with the puck and while playing the body … Has a decent shot he doesn’t use enough … Looking for a reset after mental mistakes got him benched last year.

A.J. Greer, LW

Glass-rattling, energy fourth-liner who tore it up in the AHL last year … Offensive game is unpolished, but he has a heavy shot … Early signs of “fan favorite” status.

Taylor Hall, LW

A Lamborghini on skates … Powerful strides help him chase down and transport pucks … If he can recapture some of his 93-point, MVP season from 2018, look out.

David Krejci, C

Still plenty of magic in those hands … Gap year in Czechia seems to have energized him …Like Bergeron, his bargain contract ($1 million AAV) greatly helps Bruins’ cap crunch.

Jakub Lauko, LW

Attacks defenders with speed and confidence … Struggled through two years of injuries before a down year last season … Doesn’t mind mixing it up.

Brad Marchand, LW

Out until Thanksgiving … Before double hip surgery, was arguably the best all-around left wing in the game … Bruins need him at 100 percent to contend.

Tomas Nosek, C

Reliable defender and penalty killer with minimal offense … Scored at nearly a half-point per game (8-10–18 in 38 games) in Vegas two years ago, which seems like a mirage.

David Pastrnak, RW

Brilliant offensive creator and finisher with a sunny personality … One of the best one-timers on the planet … Four players (Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid) have scored more goals than him (215) in the last six years … Lettting him walk as a free agent next summer would be organizational malpractice.

Craig Smith, RW

Had his legs in the preseason … Five 20-goal seasons in Nashville, but has gone for 13 and 16 in two seasons here … Age (33) and expiring $3.1 million deal make him a candidate to be moved.

Jack Studnicka, C

Is this the year he breaks through? … Fourth-year pro has scored in the AHL, adding a grinder element to his game this camp … A bit light for a fourth-liner, but he’s aggressive and has an attacking mind-set

Pavel Zacha, LW/C

One of the Bruins’ Czech contingent … Career-high is 36 points, but he’s never played with NHLers of Krejci and Pastrnak’s caliber … Capable 200-foot forward looking to score more.

Brandon Carlo, D

Moves well for a 6-foot-6-inch guy, but could be a bit meaner … Has a good slapper when he hits it right … Coming off a down year, but has shown he can be a top-flight shutdown defender.

Connor Clifton, D

Cliffy Hockey can be a roller-coaster ride … Jumps into the play with panache, but also gets walked occasionally … Those he hits are surprised to learn he’s only 5-11, 190.

Derek Forbort, D

The shot-blocking, penalty-killing, third-pair defenseman teammates love … Owns his role and is good at it … Four goals last year doubled his career high.

Matt Grzelcyk D

Rabbit-footed skater and slick puck-mover who has been hurt a lot the last few seasons … 20 assists and 24 points were a career high … Played through shoulder issue, had surgery in May … Can he withstand playoff punishment?

Hampus Lindholm, D

One-man breakout … Brings a well-rounded game: size (6-4, 216), skating, puck skills, tough defending … Has chance to fill No. 1 role with Charlie McAvoy out of action for two months.

Charlie McAvoy, D

Has risen to elite status among NHL defenders … Looks like he’ll be a perennial Norris Trophy contender … Few in the league have his combination of mobility, physicality, and intelligence … New coach Jim Montgomery wants his D to be more active. McAvoy should thrive.

Jakub Zboril, D

Was playing excellent two-way hockey when he tore his ACL last December … Had a very good camp overall, though he struggled in preseason finale … Happy-go-lucky personality.

Jeremy Swayman, G

Looks like a future No. 1 goalie, but Bruins are happy to split his starts … Amiable Alaskan loves the outdoors and enjoys the attention from fans … Must keep adding to his game as NHL shooters figure him out.

Linus Ullmark, G

He and Swayman’s post-win goalie hug makes TD Garden crowd happy … A bit expensive for a co-starter ($5 million) but solid as they come … Like Swayman (6-3), has good size (6-4) … A pleasant fellow.

WAIVED SUNDAY:

Nick Foligno, LW/RW

Versatile veteran is well liked in the room, but how much juice is left? … At his best, makes plays and wins battles below the circles … Age (34) and cap hit ($3.8 million) make him a candidate to be moved.

Chris Wagner, RW

Hit-first winger from Walpole spent all but one game in the AHL last year … Rebuilt his skating stride over the summer and had a good camp … At 31, facing long odds to be a regular.

Mike Reilly, D

Skilled puck-mover but Bruins waived him before season opener … Can be exposed on D … Two years left at $3 million.

Anton Stralman, D

Showed well on a professional tryout agreement … 15-year veteran didn’t have a contract as of Sunday … would be decent No. 7 or No. 8 option.

