Meet the Bruins

Here’s a look at the Bruins who will start the season

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated October 9, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Bruins David Krejci (left) and Patrice Bergeron are back together as the Bruins hope to be playoff-bound this season.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins are back, starting the 2022-23 season Wednesday in Washington (7 p.m., TNT). Here’s a player-by-player look at the projected lineup, with the caveat that the Bruins still had a few hours to make changes before Monday’s 5 p.m. roster deadline:

Patrice Bergeron, C

As beloved as any Boston athlete of his era … Eighteen years of excellence, hoping for 19  … Among the greatest two-way forwards in NHL history … The captain impacts every area of the ice and dressing room.

Charlie Coyle, C

Hard to handle when he’s using his big frame to protect the puck … Best suited as a third-line, possession center … Expected to drive a line, but can he?

Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW

Among the fastest Bruins … Used his speed well in the preseason, blowing the doors off several defenders … Can sag on the defensive end … Streaky scorer with potential to put up 30-plus.

Trent Frederic, LW

Rugged and willing with some offensive upside … Makes questionable decisions with the puck and while playing the body … Has a decent shot he doesn’t use enough … Looking for a reset after mental mistakes got him benched last year.

A.J. Greer, LW

Glass-rattling, energy fourth-liner who tore it up in the AHL last year … Offensive game is unpolished, but he has a heavy shot … Early signs of “fan favorite” status.

Taylor Hall, LW

A Lamborghini on skates … Powerful strides help him chase down and transport pucks … If he can recapture some of his 93-point, MVP season from 2018, look out.

David Krejci, C

Still plenty of magic in those hands … Gap year in Czechia seems to have energized him …Like Bergeron, his bargain contract ($1 million AAV) greatly helps Bruins’ cap crunch.

Jakub Lauko, LW

Attacks defenders with speed and confidence … Struggled through two years of injuries before a down year last season … Doesn’t mind mixing it up.

Brad Marchand, LW

Out until Thanksgiving … Before double hip surgery, was arguably the best all-around left wing in the game … Bruins need him at 100 percent to contend.

Tomas Nosek, C

Reliable defender and penalty killer with minimal offense … Scored at nearly a half-point per game (8-10–18 in 38 games) in Vegas two years ago, which seems like a mirage.

David Pastrnak, RW

Brilliant offensive creator and finisher with a sunny personality … One of the best one-timers on the planet … Four players (Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid) have scored more goals than him (215) in the last six years … Lettting him walk as a free agent next summer would be organizational malpractice.

Craig Smith, RW

Had his legs in the preseason … Five 20-goal seasons in Nashville, but has gone for 13 and 16 in two seasons here … Age (33) and expiring $3.1 million deal make him a candidate to be moved.

Jack Studnicka, C

Is this the year he breaks through? … Fourth-year pro has scored in the AHL, adding a grinder element to his game this camp … A bit light for a fourth-liner, but he’s aggressive and has an attacking mind-set

Pavel Zacha, LW/C

One of the Bruins’ Czech contingent … Career-high is 36 points, but he’s never played with NHLers of Krejci and Pastrnak’s caliber … Capable 200-foot forward looking to score more.

Brandon Carlo, D

Moves well for a 6-foot-6-inch guy, but could be a bit meaner … Has a good slapper when he hits it right … Coming off a down year, but has shown he can be a top-flight shutdown defender.

Connor Clifton, D

Cliffy Hockey can be a roller-coaster ride … Jumps into the play with panache, but also gets walked occasionally … Those he hits are surprised to learn he’s only 5-11, 190.

Derek Forbort, D

The shot-blocking, penalty-killing, third-pair defenseman teammates love … Owns his role and is good at it … Four goals last year doubled his career high.

Matt Grzelcyk D

Rabbit-footed skater and slick puck-mover who has been hurt a lot the last few seasons … 20 assists and 24 points were a career high … Played through shoulder issue, had surgery in May … Can he withstand playoff punishment?

Hampus Lindholm, D

One-man breakout … Brings a well-rounded game: size (6-4, 216), skating, puck skills, tough defending … Has chance to fill No. 1 role with Charlie McAvoy out of action for two months.

Charlie McAvoy, D

Has risen to elite status among NHL defenders … Looks like he’ll be a perennial Norris Trophy contender … Few in the league have his combination of mobility, physicality, and intelligence … New coach Jim Montgomery wants his D to be more active. McAvoy should thrive.

Jakub Zboril, D

Was playing excellent two-way hockey when he tore his ACL last December … Had a very good camp overall, though he struggled in preseason finale … Happy-go-lucky personality.

Jeremy Swayman, G

Looks like a future No. 1 goalie, but Bruins are happy to split his starts … Amiable Alaskan loves the outdoors and enjoys the attention from fans … Must keep adding to his game as NHL shooters figure him out.

Linus Ullmark, G

He and Swayman’s post-win goalie hug makes TD Garden crowd happy … A bit expensive for a co-starter ($5 million) but solid as they come … Like Swayman (6-3), has good size (6-4) … A pleasant fellow.

WAIVED SUNDAY:

Nick Foligno, LW/RW

Versatile veteran is well liked in the room, but how much juice is left? … At his best, makes plays and wins battles below the circles … Age (34) and cap hit ($3.8 million) make him a candidate to be moved.

Chris Wagner, RW

Hit-first winger from Walpole spent all but one game in the AHL last year … Rebuilt his skating stride over the summer and had a good camp … At 31, facing long odds to be a regular.

Mike Reilly, D

Skilled puck-mover but Bruins waived him before season opener … Can be exposed on D … Two years left at $3 million.

Anton Stralman, D

Showed well on a professional tryout agreement … 15-year veteran didn’t have a contract as of Sunday … would be decent No. 7 or No. 8 option.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

