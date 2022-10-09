It was an old-school victory for the Patriots — dominating defense and timely offense

It was the kind of victory that harkened back to the glory days, with New England relying on a dominant defense and an opportunistic offense to throttle their opponent.

The Patriots broke out their retro duds and then broke the will of the Lions Sunday, taming Dan Campbell’s pride of knee-biters with a 29-0 whitewashing at Gillette Stadium.

It was the kind of effort that could transform that snarl on ol’ Pat Patriot’s face to a grin as the hosts had the visitors seeing red all day.

Buoyed by a front seven that continually rose to the challenge on fourth down (Detroit was an NFL record 0 for 6), a baby-faced quarterback (who played virtually mistake free), an offensive line that protected their cub like any good big brother would (Bailey Zappe was barely touched), and a bully tailback (Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards), the Patriots were never threatened.

New England (2-3) improved to 7-0 at home when donning their throwback uniforms.

Reality? Check

One of Bill Belichick’s favorite mantras is “practice execution becomes game reality” and that was certainly the case for his defense in this one, which stiffened at the most crucial times.

Campbell continually eschewed punts and field goals in favor of going for it on fourth down and it continually came back to bite him in the derriere.

The Patriots knew Campbell had a gambler’s mind-set, so the decisions didn’t catch them off guard as Belichick had them prepared.

“It’s one of the things Coach [Belichick] does with us every day at the beginning of practice,’’ said Jalen Mills. “We go against the offense and it’s a ‘gotta have it’ period. Whether it’s in the red zone, whether it’s fourth down, whether it’s third down, it’s good on good. The offense is calling out their best plays, and the defense is calling out our best plays and the competition level is high, so when [we] get those opportunities in the game, we’re ready for them.’’

The Lions, who came in as the top scoring team and top red zone team in the league, were continually thwarted.

Deatrich Wise said once the Patriots stopped them on the first fourth-down attempt, momentum just built.

“It was like, ‘Let’s keep it going,’ ‘’ he said. “We wanted to continue to dominate the guy in front of you. Like, ‘This is my gap — I’m taking care of you. This is my side, I’m taking care of it and I’m shutting it down.’ ‘’

Stevenson the one — and only

Stevenson was a battering ram, taking charge in the second half when he rumbled for 92 yards on 17 carries with Damien Harris shelved by a hamstring injury.

The offensive line was unlocking the blocks and creating space, but Stevenson also flashed vision, toughness, and some nifty side stepping to make defenders miss.

“Mondre played his tail off. He did a great job making the right calls,” said center David Andrews. “Couple of big runs. Couple of hard runs, you know, stumbling and breaking tackles. We can only block so many.’’

Belichick said Stevenson “deserves a ton of credit” for being able to pick up the slack with no other backs available after Harris (11 yards on four carries) went down in the first half.

“He put it all on his shoulders and finished with a couple of first downs there at the end of the game in the four-minute offense,’’ said the coach. “He does a great job with the ball in his hands. He is a strong runner, but he can make people miss. He is a really good football player.’’

Brown plays wall ball

Left tackle Trent Brown had a particularly strong outing, going head to head with Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson and holding the explosive pass rusher in check.

Campbell generally employs Hutchinson on the weak side, meaning Brown had no help (such as a chipping tight end). He didn’t need it. He flashed a quick backpedal and awesome wingspan to keep Hutchinson at bay and away from Zappe.

Brown relished the opportunity and appreciated his coach’s confidence.

“I put the stress on myself to be good. And my team needs me to come through and be the player that I’m supposed to be,’’ said Brown. “So, that’s just all it is. There’s nothing more to it than me doing my job.’’

Meyers does it all, again

Jakobi Meyers came back from his knee injury with a vengeance.

After missing two games (”It’s a little boring watching it on TV,’’ he said), Meyers caught a game-high seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown ― Zappe’s first in front of the home crowd.

His numbers looked good on the scoresheet, but Meyers presence is felt in other ways, most notably his blocking prowess. He can be an extra body mover near the box and a demon on the downfield stuff.

“Kobe does a lot of great stuff for us,’’ said Andrews. “He’s someone that you know, as offensive linemen, when you need someone to block, he’s going to go out there and stick his face in the fire a little bit. And I really respect the hell out of that.’’

Belichick by the numbers

The victory came in the 400th game of Belichick’s Patriots tenure. He became just the fourth coach to hit that number with one franchise, joining George Halas (Chicago, 506), Tom Landry (Dallas, 454), and Don Shula (Miami, 422) … It was Belichick’s 323nd win, one behind Halas for second all time. Shula has 347 … It was the 14th shutout of the Belichick era … Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut after missing four games with a broken collarbone. The rookie had two catches for 7 yards. He said watching his teammates “fight their hearts out” motivated him during his rehab … The Patriots had a 100-yard rusher (Stevenson) and 100-yard receiver (Meyers) in the same game for the first time since 2014 (Stevan Ridley and Rob Gronkowski) … Nick Folk tied a career high with five field goals. He extended his NFL record to 63 straight successful FGs under 50 yards … Rookie Jack Jones had an interception for the second straight week … Matthew Judon had two sacks and has at least one in each game, a franchise record to start a season.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.