It’s time to get zapped because Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe is undefeated as an NFL starter after rout of Lions

Suddenly, Mac Jones is on notice. Mac Jones is Wally Pipp and Zappe is Lou Gehrig. Mac is Drew Bledsoe and Zappe is (gulp) Tom Brady.

We have what Bill Belichick hates the most: a fabricated quarterback controversy. I mean, we all know you’re not supposed to lose your job to an injury, but Zappe is undefeated as a starting quarterback in the NFL. How can Bill move him out of the position? And who cares if he looks like Ollie from “Hoosiers”? (Thanks, Rochie.)

Zappe game-managed the Patriots to a 29-0 victory over the Bert Lahr Lions at Gillette Sunday. New England’s third-string, fourth-round quarterback completed 17 of 21 passes and put the Pats on the scoreboard in five of his first six drives. He demonstrated Montana-cool and mistake-free football. He survived Isaiah Wynn, stepped up in the pocket, and did everything Belichick and Matt Patricia told him to do.

Belichick and Patricia are smart tacticians, historians, and both worked for the Lions in their careers. They knew the Lions would be the perfect opponent for a 23-year-old kid from Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky.

First NFL start at QB?

No problem.

Send in the clowns. Also known as the Detroit Lions.

Exuberant Dan Campbell’s 2022 Lions are the same bums you’ve known all these years. They are the NFL’s Biggest Losers; pro football’s Washington Generals; the Capo Di Tutti Capi of Ineptitude.

The Lions sleep tonight. And last night. And tomorrow night. And any given NFL Sunday, Monday, or Thursday.

They slept for three hours Sunday, doing Lions-like things to take themselves out of scoring position. After the opening kickoff, they went for it on fourth and 1 at midfield and got stuffed. Quarterback Jared Goff (how did this man lead a team to a Super Bowl?) got picked by Jack Jones on the Pats’ 3-yard line. On his next series, Goff took a sack to take his team out of field goal range. Then he coughed up the ball (Matthew Judon strip sack) and Kyle Dugger ran it 59 yards for a touchdown.

A Lions three and out before intermission, New England’s trademark last-second field goal, a 16-0 halftime lead, and a chance for Belichick’s proverbial double-score to start the third. Bingo. Nick Folk’s fourth field goal made it 19-0 early in the third. The Lions were devoured by Judon and Belichick’s ferocious defense. Detroit went 0 for 6 on fourth down attempts. That hasn’t happened in the NFL in more than 25 years.

Through it all, Zappe was neither Namath nor Unitas. He wasn’t Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. More like Alex Smith.

But he did what he was told. In his first five drives, Zappe put the Pats into Folk range four times, and watched Nelson Agholor bobble an easy throw and turn it into an interception. Late in the third quarter, he drove the Patriots 66 yards in eight plays, capping it with a 24-yard TD strike to Jakobi Meyers for a 26-0 lead. At that juncture, Zappe was 16 of 19 for 165 yards. And one of the incompletions was Agholor’s giveaway.

The Patriots didn’t punt until the fourth quarter.

Zappe is 1-0 as a starter in the NFL. Mac Jones has a high ankle sprain and remains day to day.

This is going to be interesting. And Bill is going to pretend to hate it.

But it’s fun.

The 2-3 Patriots are on to Cleveland. And Bailey Zappe is driving the bus.

