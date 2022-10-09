Patriots-Lions inactives: Mac Jones officially ruled out for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium

(In the spirit of the day, I’ll be typing out updates on my old Hermes 3000 typewriter while smoking and wearing a fedora.)

The Patriots (1-3) and Lions (1-3) are set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium. It’s a throwback game, which means we’ll see return of Pat Patriot at midfield and New England’s classic red uniforms. It’s also a picture-perfect New England fall day, with bright skies and cool temperatures in the forecast through the afternoon.

Keep it here all day long — we’ll have plenty of pregame analysis and updates from the stadium, in-game news, and finish the day with the latest from the postgame press conferences.

CUE THE BAND.

Inactives — 11:30 a.m.

Patriots: QB Mac Jones, DT Lawrence Guy, DE DaMarcus Mitchell, TE Jonnu Smith, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Pierre Strong.

Lions: WR DJ Chark, DL John Cominsky, DL Charles Harris, S JuJu Hughes, T Matt Nelson, CB Amani Oruwariye, RB D’Andre Swift

Patriots analysis: Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is no surprise. The second-year signal-caller tried to give it a go this week, but still appears to be at least a week away from returning to live action. Rookie Bailey Zappe will get the start in his place; he’ll be backed up by Garrett Gilbert, who was elevated from the practice squad over the weekend.

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) was ruled out Friday because of a shoulder issue. Guy, one of the foundational elements of New England’s run defense, was out last week against the Packers. While that wasn’t the only reason Green Bay ran for 199 yards, it wasn’t coincidental. The rest of New England’s interior defenders need to do a better job against the run this week against Detroit than they did last week.

Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) was downgraded on Friday. While he’s not as valuable as Guy when it comes to defensive execution, his absence will test the New England depth chart up front.

Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) sustained an injury last week against the Packers, and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Tight end Matthew Sokol was elevated from the practice squad over the weekend, and while he would only be pressed into significant snaps in an extreme situation, it will still give New England some additional depth at the position.

Cornerback Shaun Wade is a healthy scratch. Based on what we saw from Jack Jones last week against the Packers, it’s entirely likely that the rookie has surpassed Wade on the depth chart, at least temporarily. Jones flashed positively on several occasions in game action last Sunday against Green Bay.

Running back Pierre Strong is also a healthy scratch, and appears headed for the Shane Vereen/James White Rookie Redshirt Program.

Among the notable actives this afternoon for New England is wide receiver Tyquan Thornton — it should be the NFL debut for the speedy rookie out of Baylor. In addition, Jakobi Meyers and Jalen Mills, both of whom missed last week’s game against the Packers, are good to go.

Pregame scenes from Gillette — 11:06 a.m.

The Globe has a full team of reporters, photographers, and editors at Gillette Stadium. Here’s what they are seeing in the pregame hours.

A note about today’s referee — 11:02 a.m.

Craig Wrolstad is the referee for today’s game between the Patriots and Lions. Wrolstad is in his ninth season as an NFL ref, and will be working his first Patriots game since Dec. 10, 2020. (New England is 2-2 in the last four Patriots games he’s worked.)

According to nflpenalties.com, his crew is relatively middle of the pack when it comes to flags — they’ve thrown 38 penalties flags for 315 yards (both twelfth-most in the league).

