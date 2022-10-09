Running back Rhamondre Stevenson the one — and only — for the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH — Rhamondre Stevenson was a battering ram, taking charge in the second half when the he rumbled for 92 yards on 17 carries with Damien Harris shelved by a hamstring injury.
The offensive line was unlocking the blocks and creating space, but Stevenson also flashed vision, toughness, and some nifty side stepping to make defenders miss.
“Mondre played his tail off. He did a great job making the right calls,” said center David Andrews. “Couple of big runs. Couple of hard runs, you know, stumbling and breaking tackles. We can only block so many.’’
Belichick said Stevenson “deserves a ton of credit” for being able to pick up the slack with no other backs available after Harris add (11 yards on four carries) went down in the first half.
“He put it all on his shoulders and finished with a couple of first downs there at the end of the game in the four-minute offense,’’ said the coach. “He does a great job with the ball in his hands. He is a strong runner, but he can make people miss. He is a really good football player.’’
