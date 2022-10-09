Running back Rhamondre Stevenson the one — and only — for the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH — Rhamondre Stevenson was a battering ram, taking charge in the second half when the he rumbled for 92 yards on 17 carries with Damien Harris shelved by a hamstring injury.

The offensive line was unlocking the blocks and creating space, but Stevenson also flashed vision, toughness, and some nifty side stepping to make defenders miss.

“Mondre played his tail off. He did a great job making the right calls,” said center David Andrews. “Couple of big runs. Couple of hard runs, you know, stumbling and breaking tackles. We can only block so many.’’